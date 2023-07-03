Lollapalooza Brazil sets dates for 2024 edition

hey lollapalooza 2024 The date has already been announced: it will take place, like the previous editions, on March 22, 23 and 24 at the Interlagos circuit in the city of São Paulo. The announcement was made through an official note released by the festival, which promises to reveal more details about this new edition in the coming months.





Considered one of the biggest music festivals in the world, Lollapalooza has reached its eleventh edition following the success of the 2023 event. With a star-studded line-up that included names like Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Tame Impala, Twenty. One Pilots and Rosalia, the festival enthralled the audience with three days of music and entertainment. The highlight was Billie Eilish’s show, which attracted the largest audience in the history of the festival in Brazil.

Next year, Lollapalooza will bring something new: it will be presented by Rock World, the company also responsible for the famous rock festivals in Rio and The Town. Since the first edition, Lollapalooza was organized by Time for Fun, but now Rock World has taken over the production, bringing their expertise and experience to the music scene.





Despite the problems, it was successful in 2023

Based on last year’s attendance figures, Lollapalooza 2023 drew a total of 302,600 people over the three days, including 103,300 on Friday, 98,500 on Saturday and 100,700 on Sunday. In total, 80 shows were held and the festival was supported by 19 partner brands and sponsors, including Bradesco, Budweiser, Chevrolet, Adidas, Johnnie Walker and Vivo, as well as Tanqueray, Saadia, Mikes, Next, Braskem, among others. Red Bull and Samsung Galaxy.

Anticipations are high for Lollapalooza 2024, and music fans are already looking forward to the next release, which promises to reveal the line-up and all the attractions that will rock the three days of festivities. With the change of producer, there are also expectations of new experiences and surprises that Rock World will bring to the event.

Lollapalooza 2024 promises to once again be a celebration of music and diversity, bringing together renowned artists and new talent under one roof. Music lovers can now mark their calendars: March 22, 23 and 24, 2024 will be the days when São Paulo will buzz with Lollapalooza, one of the most anticipated events of the year for culture and music lovers.

