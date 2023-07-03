LoL: This app contains the feature requested by League of Legends players.

Appear Without connection in an app or game, a frequently requested feature. Whether it’s players who sometimes just want to throw some mode quickly alone without talking to anyoneor even easier, disturbing people who are going through hard times, want to be alone, but are embarrassed at the thought of refusing to communicate / play with their contacts for several days in a row without giving them an explanation, because their current situation is not theirs. there are many good reasons for wanting to appear offline.

Being visible to your “friends” in a game potentially means the “risk” of a contact coming to chat or asking you to play with you. While in most cases people understand the desire to play quietly alone, in some cases this can lead to conflict or resentment. Despite these requests, Riot Games refuses to add offline display capability to its client.

An app that lets you spawn offline in League of Legends

* Before proceeding, it is important to clarify that this article is not sponsored. MGG has nothing to do with this application, but since it provides functionality that is highly requested by players and does not affect the flow of the game, we thought it would be interesting to mention its existence.

This app is called Deceivedand is available for free download on Github . To install it in LoL, Valorant and Legends of Runeterra, it is enough close LoL client (or Valorant or LoR) as well as Riot Games. Then you must download the latest app (available from the link above), a program called Deceive.exe. When you reopen the Riot Games client and your favorite game client, A new folder will appear in your contact list with a contact named Deceive Active.

This means that the installation was successful and the program is working correctly. now it will You can choose to display offline across different Riot games.. The app does not force you to appear offline, It depends on the user whether he will make this decision or not. It’s also possible deactivate the program by clicking directly on the icon that appears on the taskbar. Uninstalling Deceive is done in the classic way, but you will again need to close the various Riot Games clients during the uninstallation to avoid errors.