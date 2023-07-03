LoL: Faker injured at the key moment of the season

Photo: LoL eSports

Lee “Faker” Sang Hyuk is the player around whom most of the action in League of Legends revolves, and all data, T1 results or personal news related to the game are closely monitored. According to journalist Ashley Kang at a post-game press conference, MOBA GOAT appears to have health issues that could affect his level of play.

For now midlaner He continues to hold his positions in the LCK starting XI, but it is possible that if his situation does not improve, the South Korean will be able to take a breather to be 100% ahead of the three key events remaining in the year: playoffs, asian games And World Cups .

Content will be displayed after a short ad

Faker would drag problems into his hand

The information that comes through the Korean journalist is that hand Faker will give him trouble. Usually the wrist is affected in professional players, as we have seen in players like Hai or Huni. But we have also seen great players run into problems in this area, for example, Shywhich required major surgery. Let’s hope the T1 player has a less serious problem, like simple muscle fatigue. Hospital checkups will be scheduled this week for more information.

Apart from the main troubles, Faker also plays low. medical treatment. We did not have more detailed information, but the drug, by its nature, can have side effects and unwanted effects. Adding all this mix, Faker himself admits that it certainly affected his game in matches, especially against BRION (shock they won 2-0) .

T1 less dominant than in spring

During the spring break T1 He had a bed of roses in the regular league. The team had only one loss (against Hanwha Life) and ended the regular season 17-1. Players are still leading the league table this summer, vying for the finish line first, but they’ve already finished in more of the top three than last season.

However, this may not be a real problem. We know how the previous split ended with a loss in the final against GEN.G (1-3), and on MSI he did not fulfill his role as a favorite after losing to JDG (2-3) and in the final below against BLG (1-3). The T1 players in particular explained that they weren’t experiencing enough strength at the start of the season, which certainly limited their progress. Anyway, many dream of going 6-2 in the LCKand with intact options for the passage of seconds.