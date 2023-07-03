Lighting: TikTok honors gamers at Casa Battler

A place that every gamer will never want to leave hand in hand with TikTok.

Last Saturday, July 1st, TikTok held a special event at Casa Battler to end the month-long celebration in honor of gamers. Throughout June, the #GamerEnTikTok global gaming campaign was running. TikTok has quickly established itself as a hotspot for gaming, with over 3 billion videos of gaming content being viewed worldwide by 2022.

The celebration took place at Casa Battler. Photo: Frida Salazar

On TikTok, users can find a wide range of gaming content, including games, tutorials, cosplay, and memes. The platform has become a meeting place where video game and entertainment cultures merge, allowing the global community of gamers to connect in fun, authentic and creative ways.

Throughout the 30 days of the #GamerEnTikTok campaign, special content and events have been planned to bring the community even closer to the action and highlight what makes #GamerEnTikTok so special. By searching for the hashtag #GamerEnTikTok, users can stay up to date with everything happening in games throughout the month, as well as contribute to the discussion by adding their own voice and content. It is worth noting that the gamer community on TikTok is very broad as the hashtag has over 30.5 billion views on the platform.

The event was attended by some media peers, content creator influencers as well as some people from the industry and everyone had the opportunity to share great moments on social media as well as on TikTok.

There were some activities with great games like Rainbow Six, Mortal Kombat 1, Fortnite, PUBG, Just dance and other great games. In addition to the games you could enjoy, there were also some brands like Red Bull to freshen up the morning, XPG with its peripherals, or Logitech with its car stations to play Need For Speed.

TikTok has been hosting various events through content creators throughout June and it couldn’t end better than this great event where gamers feel like a duck to water, we appreciate the invitation from TikTok celebrating this great initiative which we hope will repeat next year.