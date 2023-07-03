LEC: KOI advanced to summer group stage

They arrived late, but they completed their mission. KOI Saves Itself From LEC Summer Elimination after defeating Astralis in the 9th round. A Spanish organization saved an hour of furniture by getting advance to the LEC group stage by their own means. On the last day of another summer season, koi manages to keep his hopes up by defeating Astralis and qualifying for the second phase of the season which brings him closer to World Cup 2023.

When it’s all on the line on the last day KOI did not disappoint and advanced to the summer group stage. The tents managed to take their burning ticket defeating Astralis. Ibay Llanos’ team will take part in the LEC group stage and will do so with a significant level up. KOI completes the last week of the LEC with renewed vigorespecially with Emil Larsson”Larsen“, which led the team to an important victory in the 9th round.

Victory and classification KOI do as in divided winter, all Spanish teams advance to the LEC group stage. The regular season did not claim the life of a single representative of Spain, after koi confirm your presence by accompanying team heretics And INSANE lions.

Summer LEC G2 Regular Stage Champion

They relied on themselves, and they obeyed. G2 Esports takes first place in the regular stage summer LEK. The samurai team became the champion of the regular stage after defeating Team Heretics in the 9th round. G2 have only been defeated once and that was before INSANE lions. The most successful organization in Europe is at a very high level and goes into the group stage with the motivation to add another trophy to their showcase.

Despite the fact that he ended up with the same result as G2, first position eludes Fnatic. The orange team was relegated to second position due to duel straight Lost before the samurai G2 Classic win The LEC is ultimately worth it for the samurai themselves to take down Fnatic and take advantage of positioning for the rest of the season. Of course, Fnatic’s excellent work is not overshadowed in the least, losing only twice to G2 and today to SK Gaming.

Astralis Says Goodbye to LEC Summer Season

Like koithe other team secured a continuation of the summer LEC early. BDS team they were the first team to save themselves, defeating the MAD Lions with absolute ease. This meant that the last ticket would be between Astralis And SC Games. Something was easily resolved. After Astralis’ defeat, if SK Gaming beats Fnatic, the German organization will move forward. Although, if Fnatic had won the match, there would have been a tie-break between Astralis and SK. Although the latter was not necessary, since the first explicable case happened.

SK Gaming managed to hit Fnatic, breaking Fnatic’s 5-win streak and earning their last ticket to the summer group stage. So the summer LEC says goodbye to Astraliswhich will depend on good math to appear in the LEC Season finale.