Learn how to find the ideal red hair color

Red hair has been on the rise among celebrities in recent years. Among them are Zendaya, Kendall Jenner, Anita, Sydney Sweeney, Barbie Ferreira Lizzo and other celebrities who decided to embrace the red hair color.

Woman showing her red hair. (Photo: Reproduction/Freepik)

With so many celebrities turning to red hair, many people liked the results and decided to switch to red hair too. But when choosing a shade of red hair, there may be doubts as to which color can best harmonize with one’s beauty. Analyzing each individual’s skin tone is important, as it defines whether the ideal complexion for an individual is the warmest redhead or the coolest. There are also more copper tones, gold, orange, dulce de leche, strawberry blonde, marsala, cherry and other tones. There are many options, different according to everyone’s preferences.

Bruna Fabricio, hairstylist and colorist at Rome Concept, explained her choice of red hair: “There is a huge cartel for shades of red! And what I find best and most effective is to always take a reference with a photo to the professional who will be carrying out the transformation, so that she can be inspired and create the look she expects, thereby eliminating color mistakes. No place left for

There are some characteristics that can help in choosing a redhead tone. Most of the time, for someone who has a cool skin tone, the ideal thing is to have warm hair to balance it out. For dark skin, the dial is most likely a close-up red, so that it matches with the skin tone. So that there is no doubt when choosing your shade of red hair, it is ideal to seek the help of a specialized professional who will help you and guide you to the best option in accordance with your individual characteristics.

