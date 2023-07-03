Leandro De Niro, grandson of actor Robert De Niro, died at the age of 19: in 2018, he participated in the film “Cabaret Maxim” about the Lisbon club

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, grandson of Robert De Niro, passed away. The young man, who was also devoted to acting, was 19 years old.

According to the website “TMZ”, the teen was found dead last Sunday. I would be sitting in a chair in an apartment in New York, in the United States. Police revealed that there was no clear indication of what caused his death.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was the son of actress and producer Drena De Niro, the adopted daughter of Robert De Niro, and artist Carlos Rodriguez. Robert De Niro, who recently became a father at the age of 83, adopted Leandro in 1976 from Dianne Abbott, to whom he was married.

The young man’s mother confirmed his death on Instagram. He wrote, “You were loved a lot, wish that love could save you.”