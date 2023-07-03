League of Legends: Leviathan will open the 5th week of the LLA Clausura 2023 group stage – Matches, schedule and how to watch them

This week we will have date 5 of the LLA Clausura of League of Legends led by Rainbow7 from Mexico. Details here!

Dragons and knights clashed at the beginning week 5 from Closing LL 2023! The best League of Legends from Latin America will again receive in total 4 matches during the first week July. Until now, rainbow7 dominates the top Position table not knowing the defeat so far in the tournament.

Now is the day Tuesday 4/7 so much Leviathan vs. All knights cut the ribbon date 5. Like a duel between dragons And Izurus V week 4, A LION And AK they achieve their commitment without achieving victory, which can lead to promote growth mood for a winner, mostly because there’s more only 3 days meet 6 classified To Playoffs.

To learn more The fourth week is coming to an end and there are only 3 left until the end of the main stage #LLA Clausura 2023 and both at the top of the table and at the bottom things are going well, from now on every point is vital. See how the matches of the week turned out! pic.twitter.com/Osy124B75P— LLA (@LLA) July 1, 2023

For its part, then there will be something in between rainbow7 vs. infinity. rainbow come from one date 4 a fantasy in which they were able to leave behind Estralone of his closest rivals in this Closing LL 2023. However, thanks to the victory infinity due to AK Last tuesday, infinity are now located at second position with the intention of stopping the streak R7.

About matches Wednesday 5/7first jumped into Summoner’s Rift will Estral vs. Team Aze. Those commanded by the Argentine Hosedeodo they will strive to recover from the stumbling block rainbow7while aces They will try to replicate the performance seen on the previous date.

To learn more Fifth week of the year #LLA Closing 2023! Only 3 weeks left in the regular phase, from now on every point is vital. Tuesday:

LEV vs AK

R7 vs INF Wednesday:

EST vs. AZE

6K vs ISG 📺 https://t.co/SoE9Jl3cAt

⏰ 16:00 🇲🇽 17:00 🇨🇴🇵🇪 18:00 🇨🇱 19:00 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/x8D7Gx2PzB— LLA (@LLA) July 2, 2023

The last thing to do before sharing calendar tournament League of Legends most up-to-date of Latin America is to talk about Isurus vs. six karmas. sharks they won their first victory and 6K gotta turn the page after falling to Team Aze.

In the meantime, below you will find the order and schedules For week 5 from Closing LL 2023:

Tuesday 4/7: Leviathan vs. All knights – 19:00. Argentina rainbow7 vs. Infinity – 21:00

Wednesday 5/7 Estral vs. Team Aze – 19:00. Six karmas against. Isurus – 21:00



I lived the definition of every game through official transmissions ALL V twitch or YouTube. Who will add points to this new day?