Latest CSGO bans wiped out $2 million worth of skins, but some see it as a moral victory – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

In total, Valve deleted 40 accounts accused of “laundering cryptocurrency.”

Valve, like many other video game publishers and developers, tries to maintain a good atmosphere in their online games. Not only to help and support its community of players, but also because a game that is neglected by its company is synonymous with its days being numbered. Gabe Newell tries to keep clean” Counter-Strike: Global Offensive though it meant a loss from skins for 2 million dollars.

We are talking about a sum that is not at all ridiculous. 6 zeros that match 40 CS:GO accounts which were banned from American multiplayer and consequently resulted in dozens of exclusive skins being flushed down the toilet.

According to PCGamer, in June last year, the well-known gambling website CSGOEmpire published a table listing some of the merchants using the rival website CSGORoll to launder crypto money. Some accounts that Dexerto adds appear to have been investigated by Valve, an allegation that takes on importance when you consider that they were coincidentally banned in latest wave of bans.

However, the Anglo-Saxon media were unable to contact the American company to confirm whether the "attack" on these 40 accounts was intentional or not. Whatever the case, CSGOEmpire sees him as moral victory, although this resulted in a loss of $2 million.





Steam Deck, bestseller of the week

During the Steam Summer Sale and despite the fact that we have hundreds of games at low prices, if we look at the bestseller list, we understand that the king is none other than steam deck. The US console is 10% off, making it a base model for less than 380 euros.

