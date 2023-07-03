Kourtney Kardashian shows off pregnancy belly in selfie with Travis Barker | news

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her baby bump for the game in an elevator selfie this Sunday (2). business woman expecting a baby Travis Barker, Displayed the image of mother wearing a short T-shirt.

The first child of the Kardashian clan is already mom to Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Ren, 8, with ex Scott Disick. She is now facing her fourth pregnancy, this time with her current husband, who is the drummer of the band Blink-182.

The news of the newborn recently came to light during one of the rock group’s concerts. Courtney was in the audience and held up a sign that read: “Travis, I’m pregnant!”.

In turn, Travis has three children with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler: Landon, 19, Ha Alabama, 17, and Atiana, 24, his stepdaughter, whom he raised as his own.

