Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears when talking about Kanye West

In the series “The Kardashians”, Kim is shown crying after Kanye West’s lines.

model and businesswoman Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West Stay together for a long time. However, their marriage came to an end in 2022. Now, Kim is enjoying time with her new mystery boyfriend Yes is married to bianca sensory, However, the relationship between the two is still addressed in the series”.kardashian,

The series reaches a new season, recorded during the turbulent period between Kim it is Yes, In the teaser for the next episode released this week, the model and businesswoman can’t hold back tears as she talks about her ex-husband. In the video, Kim told her sister, Khloe Kardashianabout the rapper’s controversial attitude which included prejudicial lines.

In the episode, his sister asks him if he is okay, Kim He threw his head back and shouted “It’s not right”. Wiping the tears from her face, the businesswoman cried on her sister’s shoulder. “I just can’t,” she cried.

During the recording period, Kanye Said anti-Semitic things and supported hate speech. “It’s very different from the person I married,” he explained. Kim In his confession, referring to Kanye, “He is the one I loved and he is the one I remember. I would do anything to bring that person back.