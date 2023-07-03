Kevin Federline Won’t Force His Kids to Watch Britney Spears Before They Go to Hawaii

Britney Spears She Hasn’t Seen The Kids For Over A Year, Could Be Even Longer… Because TMZ Has Learned kevin federline He will not force his children to meet their mother before leaving for Hawaii.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ… Britney and Kevin’s children – sean preston And jayden “He will make his own decision about saying goodbye to his mother before he leaves in August. Our sources say that the boys have not yet decided what they are going to do.

As for Kevin, he said he encourages his kids to see Britney… but he won’t make the decision for them, and he won’t force them to see Brit if they’re not ready for it.

Kevin’s lawyer TMZ broke the story Mark Vincent Kaplan Sent letter to Britney’s lawyer. Matthew RosengardMay – asks if he is ready let the boys run Hawaii with Kevin and his wife, prince victoria,

Kevin needs Brittany’s approval to get them out to the mainland, and in return he gets a deadline. Rosengard replied with a few days to go and confirmed that Britney would not be contesting the transfer… giving her the go-ahead for the move.