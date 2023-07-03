Johnny Depp appears in the trailer for the 2023 Karlovy Vary Film Festival – 7/2/2023

Hollywood star Johnny Depp surprised the audience by appearing in the trailer for the 2023 Karlovy Vary Film Festival during the opening ceremony. The star is featured in the video, directed by Ivan Zacharias, which is set at the beautiful Hotel Gellert in Budapest.

The scene shows Depp arriving at the hotel with a guitar case for a supposed interview. In the video, he is asked why he didn’t receive the award the last time he was at the festival, to which he replies with a mysterious smile:

– Actually, we are here to talk about music.

The actor then pulls out a trophy figurine from his briefcase, to the astonishment of onlookers. Depp’s comical appearance comes two years after he became the festival’s guest of honor in 2021, when he presented two of his produced films.

The list of stars who have already appeared in festival trailers includes Mel Gibson, Helen Mirren, John Malkovich, Andy Garcia, Jude Law, Danny DeVito, Milo? Forman and Casey Affleck. According to director Evan Zakaria, the actor surprised everyone with his improvised approach in the trailer.

– Zakaria revealed, at the beginning of filming, he told me that he likes to improvise.

– I was surprised, but in the end it was a good idea, because Johnny managed to imprint his personality even more on the video.

Festival organizers previously released a preview of Depp’s teaser in May, and Krytof Mucha, the event’s executive director, expressed his excitement for the end result.

– Two years ago, Johnny Depp received a warm reception from the public and fans, which made him a big supporter of the festival, Mucha said.

– and even after his busy schedule, he agreed to participate in the trailer. I am sure that someday Johnny Depp will personally return to Karlovy Vary.

In addition to his participation in the festival, last month marked one year since the end of the defamation lawsuit between Depp and Amber Heard. In the lawsuit, Depp won three counts of defamation related to an article written by Heard about domestic violence.

Hurd also won a defamation case and was awarded nine million reais. As fans eagerly await Depp’s appearance at the festival, the actor continues to amaze audiences with his talents!