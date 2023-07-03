IZA bets BRL 10,000 on looks for semi-finals of reality show

According to fox Announced, this Sunday, July 2 will be the “semi-finals”the voice kids”, from TV Globo, which contained a surprise: the voices that have already come through the teams carlinhos brown, iza it is mumuzinho The duet returned to the stage to sing the song.

Well, speaking of the judge, she’s been betting on a different look for the past few weeks, and in the final episode of this season of the station’s musical reality show, she wore a very striking yellow set by luxury brand Moschino.

The look comprising of a white top, yellow blouse with white details and a yellow skirt caught the attention of netizens. In case you’re interested, the jacket costs BRL 8,000 and the skirt costs BRL 2,000, and the pieces are part of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. What a power, isn’t it?

Know how Team Izza fared in the semi-finals

The opening act for the IZA team was Alloa Vanachi with Patricia Marx’s hit “Sonho de Amor”. “That’s impressive, Eloa, 10 years old… She’s only 10 years old, Brazil. are you scared? This is The Voice Kids. You sang brilliantly, all the details, everything right”, Mumuzinho said.

Then, Isa Camargo, who is ten years old, is interrupted by Sia with “Chandelier”. “You shook! Congratulations, happy birthday and enjoy your day”, Mumu also praised.

Ultimately, at age 11, Israelite Bonfim surprised everyone by choosing to perform with “For Your Love” by the great Stevie Wonder. “You are an incredible singer, one of the most sensational singers I have ever seen. Congratulations!” said Brown.

The last ones were the first, and the Israeli was immediately selected to go on to the finals. Later, the one who passed was Isa Camargo. Eliminated Luisa Trinket and Mika Donadoni returned to sing together “Favorite Crime”, a hit by Olivia Rodrigo.

