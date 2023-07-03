Intense Netflix series where a simple cell phone can “erase” our existence – New in Setubal

Walter White and Gustavo Fring, Jim Halpert and Dwight Schrute, Tom and Jerry, Taylor Swift and Kanye West. At first glance, these names seem to have little in common, but they share one characteristic: they were (or are) the protagonists of some of the greatest rivalries in popular culture. If everyone lived in the world of Netflix’s new series “Erase,” the animosity would quickly dissipate.

The thriller hits the streaming platform this Wednesday, June 28. Viewers are with Aimee and Lily in The Thai Project. Both are committed to other people but extremely unhappy. Apart from this, they are also having an affair together.

When a strange cell phone falls into Lily’s hands, she and Aimee decide to use it to erase their partners and start a new life together. Before it was that simple”, reads a summary provided by the service. That device, deep down, has the ability to erase anyone from existence.

The story has some similarities to “Death Note”, an anime (Japanese cartoon) which also has a live action movie on Netflix. There we follow a young man who receives a notebook from another dimension. When he writes someone’s name on it, that person dies shortly afterwards (and the protagonist has the power to choose the cause of death).

“The thrilling and extraordinary narrative of ‘Erase’ revolves around the darkest aspects of human nature, especially when complicated relationships enter the mix. The story examines the question that begs conversation: If we could make someone disappear, would we do it? Parkpoom Wongpoom, director and screenwriter. He adds that the series combines genres like action, drama and special effects shows.

Artists include names like Ice-Natara Nopparataypon, who plays the heir to a wealthy family, Nate Kichrit, who plays a very famous writer, and Fah-Sarika Saratsilpsupa, who plays a woman trapped in a toxic marriage.

“There are many captivating elements in the production. It puts together very intense drama and action sequences that create a huge impact”, revealed Ice-Natara. “Immersing myself in this character has helped me grow and improve my work as an actor,” says Nat Kitchenitt.