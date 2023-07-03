Games

Inflation in Paraguay is approaching the Central Bank's target of 4%

(Bloomberg) — Paraguay’s June inflation slowed to near the central bank’s target of 4% on lower food and fuel prices.

Consumer prices rose 4.2% year-on-year in June from 5.1% the previous month due to falling prices for fuel, fresh fruit and vegetable oil, the central bank said in a presentation.

Legal imports and smuggling of cheap products from neighboring Argentina and Brazil could help curb inflation in Paraguay, Gustavo Cohener, director of the bank’s real sector statistics department, said at the webinar.

In June, the Monetary Authority left the benchmark interest rate unchanged for the ninth consecutive month at 8.5% and warned that international risks posed a threat to inflation reaching its target. The central bank is aiming for inflation at 4% with an acceptable range of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Seasonally adjusted inflation turned negative for the first time this year, falling 0.3% in June from the previous month due to falling prices for fuel, meat and fresh fruits and vegetables.

