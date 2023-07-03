In bikini, Giovanna Ivebank bangs her butt at Noronha

Giovanna Ivebank renews her tan with a daring look on the beach of Fernando de Noronha during a family holiday

Presenter Giovanna Ivebank Taking advantage of the holiday season in Fernando de Noronha to renew his tan outside and update his photos on social networks. This Monday, the 3rd, the muse looked stunning as she posed in only bikinis and showed off her impeccable curves.

In the beautiful landscape of the area, Tara climbed a rock overlooking the sea and showed all her beauty. In the clicks, she posed from front and back wearing a stylish and printed bikini. ,I can’t get addicted to this beauty… thank god!”, she said in the caption.

In the comments, the fans praised her beauty fiercely. ,Your beauty can match this place”, said a follower. “Very good”, Said another. ,how beautiful”, declared another.

Over the weekend, Ivbank opened an album of photos taken underwater while she was sea diving in the area in a blue bikini. “Dancing underwater with Neuronha,” she quoted the photographer as saying.

Fernanda Pais LeMay reveals embarrassment in Giovanna Ivbank’s interview with Jennifer Aniston

In a podcast featuring Danny Calabrese, Fernanda Pais LeMay revealed that she was unable to watch the interview that her show partner Giovanna Ivebank did with actors Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston during the promotion of the film Mystery in Paris . , from Netflix, to be embarrassed by what was on the screen. “I only saw a snippet, but I was embarrassed and said ‘I won’t see my friend in this embarrassment'”commented the actress. “I too could not watch the whole thing now because of embarrassment. Adam Sandler said, ‘Who sent this idiot, what is she doing here?’Giovanna completed.

According to the wife of actor Bruno Gagliaso, the problem was that she was at her family’s ranch, in the interior of Rio de Janeiro state, with not the best of internet connections. “I didn’t hear what he said, he heard what I said, and there was an absurd delay. It was a four minute interview. I barely said anything in the fourth minute of the interview and people dropped the link and Jane said: ‘Ask a question’revealed. “It was bad, but I managed to do it, but when I looked at it I saw that I was not able to do it, it was bad and it turned out to be rubbish. But then I had already announced it and had to air it. It’s like turning off English for me, it’s like turning off English for me”White shot.