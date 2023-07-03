Imagine Dragons joins Gamers8







The Saudi Arabian Esports Federation (SEF), the organization responsible for organizing Gamers8, the world’s largest esports and gaming festival, has revealed the schedule of esports tournaments, musical guests and a wide range of activities prepared to entertain millions of fans during the eight-week extravaganza that runs from July to September.

Gamers8: Land of Heroes follows the success of last year’s event, which saw the world’s best esports clubs and players battle it out for five titles for a prize pool of millions of dollars. The 2022 edition features Rocket League, Fortnite, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, PUBG Mobile And Dota 2 Riyadh Masters, and SEF will ensure that the 2023 event is even bigger. All last year’s titles return and join them Tekken, StarCraft, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), PUBG for PC And Street Fighter, leading to an exciting list of tournaments. Never before have the stakes been higher, with the total purse exceeding $45 million.

Together with the esports elite, Gamers8: Land of Heroes stars of world music will take part. Imagine Dragons, a multi-platinum-selling rock band, will bring an immersive experience to all Gamers8 attendees, joined by Macklemore, a four-time Grammy winner and author of the iconic “Thrift Shop” song, which has been viewed more than once. over a billion times on YouTube. There will be eight concerts in total, stay tuned to Gamers8’s official channels to find out who will be performing on stage.

In addition to all esports tournaments, attendees will be able to enjoy a wide range of activities when they are not watching the competition. The popular racing simulator is back Aramcoand even have the opportunity to play Pak Man in real size and hunt ghosts. Fan-favorite Japamura from last year returns at Gamers8 2023, allowing attendees to participate in a series of exciting workshops, witness authentic musical performances, or enter a dojo and learn the basics of samurai etiquette and sword fighting.

He Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman of the Saudi Arabia eSports Federationsaid: “The scale of this year’s Gamers8 and the talent it attracts demonstrates our commitment to unleashing the full potential of esports as the industry continues to evolve.”

“Elite esports players and their fans are returning to Riyadh for Gamers8: Land of Heroesand they do so knowing that a new world of opportunity awaits them. We are incredibly excited to welcome people back to a truly game-changing event.”

Gamers8: Land of Heroes It will culminate in the Next World Forum, an esports and gaming forum that will bring together industry leaders and experts from around the world to organize discussions that will shape the future of this growing industry.