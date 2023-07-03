‘I am very honored to be a part of this’

next order Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It went through a long production process with multiple release date delays, but the film is finally set to hit the theaters this December. Along with Jason Momoa as the lead superhero, the film also brings back several other returning stars. is among them Amber Heardwho played Mira, the girlfriend of Momoa’s Arthur Curry in the first film aquaman,

Most recently, Heard attended the Taormina Film Festival in Taormina, Italy to attend the world premiere of her new thriller. in the fire, During the event, he spoke to Deadline about the project. Herd was asked about this during the conversation Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, He talked about how a superhero sequel is a very different type of production than an indie film. in the fire, Heard then shared how she thinks the measure of an actor’s success may be their ability to make these two types of films.

When Heard was asked if she was excited about it, she said, “Oh sure.” aquaman 2, “These are very different types of projects that represent two very different ends of the spectrum in my industry. There’s a lot of pressure on these big franchise movies, with hundreds of millions of dollars at stake, and compromises are part of trying to make them the best. This may be the most successful thing. So on the other end of the spectrum is a little indie film like in the fireA work of art and a work of love, not with nearly the same resources, and so there are compromises.

Appreciating these two types of films, Heard said, “Your best luck as an actor is to be able to strike a balance between the two. aquaman, this franchise and the machinery behind it, I am very honored to be a part of it. And then there’s also these little passion projects in the fire, where I am proud to have met the filmmaker and cast, and we worked together to bring this story to life. There’s something good in that, and I think success is the actor who is able to have it both ways.

RELATED: Amber Heard thanks fans for ‘incredibly warm reception’ at new movie premiere

Amber Heard is coming back to the big screen in December

Pictures of Warner Bros.

Addressing the elephant in the room, Heard’s reputation has taken a huge toll since it first came out aquaman In 2019. Last year’s legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp didn’t go too well as the jury returned an overwhelming verdict in Depp’s favor. With many fans favoring Depp, it was speculated that Heard’s scenes may have been disputed when Mira was dropped from the cast. aquaman film. However, the screening of the trailer at CinemaCon, which is yet to be made available online, confirms Mira’s inclusion. However, Heard suggested at the trial that she should “fight” to keep her role in the film.

“I had to struggle – I fought a lot to be in the film. They didn’t want me in the movie,” Hurd testified. “I got a script. And then I got new versions of the script that had scenes that had action, that featured my character and another character , without giving spoilers, two characters fighting each other. They basically took a bunch out of my paper. They just took a bunch out.”

There are differing accounts of how much screen time Heard has in the film. In any case, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Will be released in theaters on 20 December 2023.