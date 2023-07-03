Huh? Olivia Rodrigo agrees to dance with a fan, but then ignores him

a fan of Olivia Rodrigo The dream of escorting the diva to the ball came close to coming true… but the happiness didn’t last long. A video went viral on TikTok in which the singer with a straight face ignored the guy who invited her to attend his graduation party. The young man surprised the artist with the proposal and at first she accepted it and asked for her phone number! It turned out that seconds later she had already retracted the decision and pretended that the conversation had never happened. Watch the video!

>O Lord follow! On Instagram to follow a world of celebs, reality shows and memes

Read more:

Last Thursday (29), Olivia Rodrigo presented single “vampire” For the first time in the YouTube space, which took place in Los Angeles in the United States. At the event, the singer took some time to chat and take pictures with fans who had visited the venue to pay their respects.

In an intimate moment with ‘Liviz’, the pop diva bonded with a boy who invited her to dance with him and the video went viral on social networks. “Do you want to go to prom with me?” the teenager asked, and she handed him a red rose Olivia,

“Oh my gosh! I’ve always wanted to go to a prom. Give me your number,” she replied excitedly.

advertising

advertising

“Wait, are you serious?”, retorted the fan, stunned by his idol’s reaction. However, he did not respond to rodrigo He ignored her and turned his back to take photos with other fans who were waiting for him.

But he didn’t give up! The young man contacted the singer again in an attempt to get her number to send an invitation to the dance – which she accepted. However, the voice of “Good 4 You” He pretended not to see the phone and left.

@super.head.ache The guy who asked Olivia Rodrigo to prom was sending me ☠️☠️ #oliviarodrigo #oliviarodrigomeme #oliviarodrigovampire ♬ original sound – Margaret 🙂







In the comments of the video, netizens echoed what happened. “It’s the most painful thing I’ve ever seen,” commented a follower. “He thought she was serious,” Wrote another. “She quickly changed her mind,” pointed to a third. “I’ll start crying”, said a fan.

Read more:

Olivia Rodrigo sings about anger and regret in “Vampire”

Two years later, Olivia Rodrigo launched“vampire” – the first single from their second studio album due later this year. star is more pop than ever and presented a scene full of references And of course, fans went into an uproar on social media.

“vampire” He is the only one who marks the beginning of the works of “Courage” – Second album by rodrigo and on which it will be released 8 September, In collaboration with whom was the track made? Daniel Negro -One of the main names behind the album “Tart taste”, diva performs a song pop rock And a scene full of dramatic scenes.

Watch clip:

Did you like this article? Read more content from Oh My God! by Popline. It has lists, curiosities, virals, celebs, K-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!