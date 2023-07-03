How to play Ghost in Apex Legends

Ghost is one of the original legends in Apex Legends. She is a very popular infiltrator who can avoid sticky situations and outflank the enemy effectively. Her abilities allow her to travel between dimensions and anticipate danger, making her a strategic choice for advanced players. Your skill set is unique and requires adequate knowledge to maximize your potential.

Apex Legends Ghost Guide

Ghost abilities

Wraith has three abilities that make her different from other legends:

Voices of the Void (Passive) : The ghost hears voices when in immediate danger. It is important to pay attention to these voices, as they can warn you of impending danger.

In a vacuum (tactical) : The ghost can enter the void, making it invisible and fast for a short time. During this time, he cannot take damage. This ability is critical for avoiding damage or changing position during combat.

Dimensional clearance (final): Ghost creates two portals that any player can use to quickly travel between two locations. This is useful for moving the entire team quickly and safely, especially when the zone closes or when you need to move during a match.

Tips for playing with Wratih

Playing as the Ghost in Apex Legends requires a solid understanding of how to use her abilities to the fullest. The Ghost’s tactical ability “Into the Void” is especially useful for dodging damage in dangerous situations. This ability can be used to avoid danger, move quickly across the battlefield, or even outflank enemies effectively.

Ghost is great for flanking tactics. Use your skills to move around the battlefield and attack enemies from different directions. This can cause confusion and give your team a tactical advantage.

Communication with your team is very important when you play as a Ghost. Be sure to tell them if Voices from the Void warns you of impending danger. Also, coordinate with your team to use your ultimate, Dimensional Disruption, to effectively move your team around.

Portal positioning is key when using Dimensional Rift. Try to place one end of the portal in a safe place, and the other end may be in a vantage point or on the front lines. This will provide a quick path to escape or enter the battlefield.

Ability cooldown management is another important aspect of playing Wraith. Make sure your skills are always available when you need them most, especially Into the Void.

Finally, remember that enemies can also use your portals. Prepare for possible ambushes and make sure your team is also aware of this possibility.

Playing as the Ghost can be a little tricky for new players due to the strategic nature of their abilities. However, with practice and the right understanding, you can be a great asset to your team.

Apex Legends available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android mobile devices.