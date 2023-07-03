how to get the new pickaxe Velocity Edge for free

Summer is a time that scares me for several reasons: I love the sun, the heat, the horch pillars, and the events that the various video games I play start between July and August; being Fortnite, I’m going to focus here. But this is something that, apart from the summer event, which It starts tomorrow, July 4th. (since I’m writing this) and the free rewards we can get in it, Epic Games held another action besides the one that few people talk about.

I am referring in particular to a new collaboration with a service known as Luna, through which you can get a new spike called Velocity Edge in Fortnite. Next, I leave you with all the details you need to know about it so you don’t miss out on getting this face item.

What is the Amazonian moon?

Amazon Luna is a video game service in the cloud with which we can play a catalog of games, including Fortnite itself, on any PC, mobile phone, and even on some streaming TVs. It’s currently celebrating a crossover with the Epic Games battle royale and then I’ll tell you how to get the pick I told you about earlier.

How to play Amazon Luna’s Fortnite to get a free pickaxe

To reach the peak just log into Fortnite from Amazon Luna ✅

✅ This is a link to the service from any device 👈🏻

👈🏻 You will have between today July 3rd and next July 17th to log in and get a pickaxe ❗️

❗️ The object will be given to those who have fulfilled this requirement from July 19 ⏰

⏰ I leave you with the image of the object below so you can see it with your own eyes

How do I sign in to Amazon Luna if it’s not available in my region?

Create a new Amazon account from a supported region, e.g. Great Britain ✅

✅ You can do it from the same link 👈🏻

👈🏻 Choose the free Amazon Prime trial you get for creating a new account. on the platform ✅

on the platform ✅ Enter Fortnite with Luna ✅

✅ The good thing about all this is that you don’t need a VPN service or similar ❌

So, you have all the information I wanted to share about this new peak. What do you think of this Fortnite promotion? I read you in the comments.