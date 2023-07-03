Hailey Bieber speaks out about alleged feud with Selena Gomez: “For a man?”; Watch

Eye Drop… Hailey Bieber talks about alleged feud with Selena Gomez. The model was on “Bloomberg’s The Circuit” this Thursday (29), and was asked about her relationship with the “Calm Down” hitmaker. He explained how he felt about the rumors that a fight was on the way between the two.

“I Don’t Think It’s About Me, Hailey Bieber & Selena Gomez”He started. “It’s not about this feud between two women – it’s about the vile and blatant hatred that can come from completely fabricated, distorted and perpetuated narratives that can be really dangerous”.Added business woman.

However, Hailey revealed that she believes the rumors served to send a message to the stars., “And I think this is really an opportunity for people to come together to stand up and not agree with the kind of division that has been caused because I don’t agree with it.”He continued.

“I don’t like this idea of ​​’this person’s team’ and ‘this other person’s team’ — I want to be able to bring people together and I think it’s really important for everyone to see that.” There was an important moment that what you can do is this and it doesn’t have to be about this whole thing. The divisive nature”scored.

During the conversation, presenter Emily Chang explained that the alleged rift between Hailey and Selena was an “old sad tale” of two women pitted against each other “because of one man”. The model is married to Justin Bieber, with whom the singer had a repeated relationship.

“Because of a boy? it’s horrible. I hate him”The business woman agreed.“I hated it from the beginning and it was misunderstood again. I say over and over again that it’s okay and it’s very disappointing that people still behave like this because of one man.”, he declared. Hailey also commented on constantly being the subject of affairs on the Internet.

“I don’t want any silly, fabricated drama to affect what I am focusing on and working on. For me there are stories that really hurt my feelings and really bother me.he explained. Watch the full interview below: