Hailey Bieber says she’s fed up with the rivalry between her and Selena Gomez

“Because of a boy? It’s terrible! I hate it!”, says Haley in a new interview about her husband’s ex-girlfriend

Rafaela Dinello, under the supervision of Gustavo Assumpção Published 07/03/2023, 4:37 pm

Last Thursday, the 29th, hailey bieber Bloomberg was on The Originals’ “The Circuit” and opened up about the supposed rivalry between him and the singer Selena Gomezhusband of the model, ex-girlfriend of the singer Justin Biber.

“I don’t think this is about me, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez. This isn’t about a feud between two women, it’s about blatant and blatant hatred fueled by completely fabricated, distorted and perpetuated narratives.” can come from that can be really dangerous.”said the model.

“I don’t like this idea of ​​’this guy’s team’ and ‘this other guy’s team.’ I want to be able to bring people together and I think that’s an important thing for everybody to see.” moment that you can do this and it should not be about the divisive nature”, told the presenter Emily Chang.

Also, Hailey could not believe that all this hatred between them was because of one man. “Because of a boy? it’s horrible! I hate him! It is very disappointing that people still behave like this because of one man. Unfortunately, this is the world we live in,” vent.

Hailey and Justin Bieber rekindled their relationship in June 2018, just months after the singer permanently split from Selena Gomez. At the beginning of the year, the two faced nasty comments from fans on both sides, and since the beginning of Hailey and Justin Bieber’s relationship, Selena has made it clear that “Doesn’t stand for women trying to put other women down, and will never happen.”

Even at the annual, in October 2022, Selena and Hailey rocked the internet by being photographed together, in an effort to end rumors of a feud between them.

Hailey Bieber talks about her dream of starting a family with Justin Bieber

According to Hailey, the discussion about the child between her and Justin did not start without any reason. Ever since they got married, the lovebirds have been planning to have a baby. In 2020, the Canadian even told presenter Ellen DeGeneres that his wife might not be ready yet.