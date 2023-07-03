Hailey Bieber irked by rumors of beef with Selena Gomez: ‘I don’t mind it’ celebrities

Model Hailey Bieber, 26, showed all her annoyance with the rumor that she is being flirted with actress and singer Selena Gomez, 30.

The 29-year-old wife of Justin Bieber spoke about this topic in an interview with the program Circuit (Via People,

2 of 5 Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber – Photo: Playback/Instagram Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber – Photo: Playback/Instagram

Presenter Emily Chang addressed the alleged fight between the two and asked what was going on. The model said, “I don’t think this is about me, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez. It could be really dangerous.”

“And I think this is really an opportunity for people to come together and not agree with the kind of division that it has caused, because I don’t agree with it. I don’t like this idea of ​​’one person’s team’ and ‘someone else’s team’ – I want to be able to bring people together,” he adds.

The presenter added that the story (rumoured to be fighting between them) is an “ancient depressing tale” of two women who confront each other “because of a man”.

3 of 5 Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were dating at the time and Hailey Bieber in 2023 – Photo: Getty Images; Instagram Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were still dating at the time and Hailey Bieber in 2023 – Photo: Getty Images; Instagram

“I hate it,” Haley agreed, adding, “I hate it from the very beginning and being misunderstood. I say it over and over again that it’s okay and it’s so frustrating that people still Behave like this because of the man.”

“There are stories out there about me that really hurt my feelings and really bother me.”

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber started dating in 2011 after years of friendship. Between the back and forth, the two actually broke up for the first time in 2015, when Justin was romantically linked to his current wife, Hailey. However, the singer and current woman still ended the relationship once Justin and Selena got back together; In 2018, they split forever (really!). Months later, the ‘Sorry’ singer married the model.

4 of 5 Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez – Photo: Instagram Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez – Photo: Instagram

The rumors of incest between the fans of the two have recently returned with full force. The situation has irked the two who even posed together at the Academy Museum in October 2022 and broke the web with the unusual click.

After this, both of them appealed for peace to the Internet users by giving a public statement. In March, Selena Gomez wrote an emotional post on Instagram: “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and told me she was getting death threats and so much hateful negativity. This is not what I stand for. Anyone shouldn’t even experience hate or bullying,” she continued… “I’ve always stood up for kindness and I really want this to stop.”

Later, Hailey thanks the artist for his kindness. “I want to thank Selena for speaking up, as she and I have argued over the past few weeks to try to move forward from this ongoing story.”