Hailey Bieber denies disagreement with Selena Gomez

International model Hailey Bieber, wife of singer Justin Bieber, has once again denied having a rift with Selena Gomez. ancient history is full of rumors and Hatred New chapters are added to the network over time. Recently, the actress publicly asked her fans not to hate Hailey so much. Selena and Justin had a long tumultuous relationship, some time after the singer married Hailey Baldwin.

,Selena Gomez defends Hailey Bieber after controversy: “I just want this to end”

Participating in ‘Bloomberg’s The Circuit’ program, Haley again commented on this whole issue. He explained how he felt during the whole process, and said that the rumors of a feud with Selena hurt him a lot, as the former couple’s fans are very strong on social media. “It is not a matter of dispute between two women,” he said.

Muse claimed that everything stemmed from false and distorted stories, which were perpetuated dangerously. Still, Haley believes all of this may contribute to making him better able to deliver a message of peace. “Standing up for people coming together and not agreeing to the kind of division that has taken place,” he said. Hailey said that she was not okay with what happened.

,Isis Valverde responds to criticism from her mother for dating an underage man

The Charmer presenter insisted that the alleged fight between the two personalities is an old ‘frustrated’ story caused by one man. The two argue about this detail, and Hailey says it’s the worst part of it. “It is very disappointing that people still behave like this because of one man,” he said.

fact-checking material Papi.



Don’t forget to like our pageOn Facebook, on Twitter Even moreon Instagramfor more informationnews from papi