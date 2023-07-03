Great work by some ‘Barbie’ stars in movies and series

No doubt, one of the most interesting movies of 2023 barbie, The project, directed by the legendary actress and filmmaker, is riddled with questions about the plot greta gerwigwith a script signed by the star Noah Baumbach Must revolve around the protagonist’s quests after being expelled from Barbieland.

Since most of the cast has already been announced, we decided to write this article Some of the best work from ‘Barbie’ Astros in movies and series:

margot robbie

The daughter of a sugarcane businessman and physiotherapist, Margot was born in Dalby, Queensland, Australia. She studied theater at Somerset College and in early adulthood took a few jobs to help supplement her income, such as cleaning houses and at the famous Subway sandwich shop. He started his theater career in 2008 with a film attentive, Nominated for two Oscars and even with a short career in the world of cinema, Margot has already starred in a few films, such as: the wolf of wall street babylon suicide squad me tonya it is scam,

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Born in Gospel Oak, London, Kingsley graduated from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 2011 and soon launched a successful career in British theatre. In the world of Ceridos, he has already participated in the cast Oye, Alta Fidelidade, Peaky Blinders and recently with a leading role secret invasion, In cinema, his biggest highlights came in the great feature film One Night in Miami… where he played the role of Malcolm X.

Ryan Gosling

The son of a traveling salesman and a secretary, Ryan was born in Ontario, Canada. At the age of 12 he passed the audition for the program mickey mouse club from Disney Channel, along with Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera it is Justin Timberlake, At the age of 17, he decided to dedicate himself to an acting career. Twice nominated for an Oscar, he is one of the best actors of his generation. of course, excellent movies, like: Lovers Forever, The Notebook, The Ideal Girl, Drive, La La Land: The Singing Seasons, Half Nelsonamong other beautiful works.

john cena

The son of a broadcaster and a homemaker, John was born in West Newbury, Massachusetts. As a child, he liked wrestling. In early adulthood, after earning a degree in exercise physiology and body movement from Springfield College, he pursued a career in bodybuilding. In the late 90s, he joined the famous TV wrestling team where he quickly rose to fame. Later he started his career in cinema. His first work was in 2006 in the feature film blast search, He is the main attraction of the series. peacemaker,

will Ferrell

The son of a saxophonist and teacher, Will was born in Irvine, California. Very communicative, after high school he entered the University of Southern California, where he studied sports broadcasting. But this was not what he wanted to pursue as a profession, and in the early 90s he auditioned for a comedy group and moved to Los Angeles. There are many comedies in its course, but we’ll highlight two great plays: ready to start again it is stranger than fiction,