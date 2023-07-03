GK headlines the Haute Couture show – Viva A Vida with Cardi B, Anna Wintour and other celebrities



The influencer attended the event wearing the brand’s look playback/instagram



Impressive Gkay The front row of Italian fashion house Schiaparelli’s haute couture show in Paris this Monday (3) shared the spotlight with Cardi B, Anna Wintour and other celebrities. This event marks the beginning fashion week Couture For the winter of 2023. This isn’t the first time that the comedian has honored the brand.



Gkay has already used several models Exclusive – and very expensive! —, from the brand, and this time too will be no different. artist Chose a long white dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline and fun gold accessories featuring Schiaparelli.

With her hair tied down, Gkay wore a necklace that featured an eye-popping face, eyebrows, and even a septum piercing nose! The brand is known for bringing body parts as accessories in handbags, shoes, necklaces, earrings and rings.

Via Instagram Stories, the actress shared the moment she opened the invitation to the event and recounted her trajectory, thanking her for life’s achievements: “When, for the second time in a year, your biggest dream came true again.” It happens… And for the second time we start with a brand that that girl from her beloved city of Solânia, in the hinterland of Paraiba, only dreamed of and today she is on the front lines! Believe me! Do it! I’m just asking you to believe! I thought it was impossible too”, he wrote.

still in the first hotel fashion show, The comedian made a video of her shaking hands and joked: “I’m glad I’m not nervous”. GK also recalled that in January – during the first Haute Couture Fashion Week of the year – she was ranked fourth as one of the most influential, feuding with heavyweights such as Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat and Chiara Ferragni.

Already at the parade, the actress showed off the arrival of rapper Cardi B and became emotional: “I’m not holding back my emotions in front of Schiaparelli’s row for the second time. Oh my god, I just want to cry and kneel on the floor.” I want.” Thank God, it’s unreal! I can’t even pretend not to pose, it’s my dream and I’m just going to live without filters and be thankful for every moment”, he said.





hey Charity auction of the Instituto Neymar Júnior. This took place on Thursday (22) night in the capital of São Paulo, and the celebrities did not skimp on the production to honor the event. GK, Virginia Fonseca – one of the presenters of the night -, Rafaela Santos – Neymar’s sister – and other celebrities were present on the red carpet in extravagant and fabulous looks. check out



host of the night Neymar Jr arrived at the event holding hands with his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi, and with first child Davy Lucca. The young lady, who is pregnant with her first child with the player, wore a tight dress that featured side slits and a chest embroidered with gems. Neymar opted for a darker patterned suit and Davy wore a classic navy blue version.



Rafaela Santos, Neymar’s sister walked the red carpet in a super sheer and sensual black lace look. The production was completed with gloves in the same fabric as the costume, jewelery and red lipstick.



Virginia Fonseca Costa – one of the presenters of the evening – chose a fitted white dress with long sleeves. Beautiful, that recently got a makeoverAlso applied red lipstick and completed the look with green jewelry.



Pollyanna Rocha, who also presented one of the awards, chose a long-sleeved black look with a plunging neckline. The wife of singer Leonardo opted for a high bun with loose bangs



Known for using different styles, gk Indian designer Gaurav Gupta’s haute couture dress was chosen for the event. This cerulean blue piece has a flowing structure that runs across the top of the bust to the back of the head, in addition to a long tail and a side slit.



Carole Dentas, the influential celebrity and mother of Neymar’s first child, appeared in a long, all-black dress with embroidery and an off-the-shoulder neckline – which accentuated the cleavage beautifully.



Presenter Luciana Jimenez She looked drop dead gorgeous in a fitted black dress with puffed sleeves with a long white cape and feather appliqués



Deborah Cecco chose a model with several layers of Cinderella blue tulle, a long train and ultra-thin spaghetti straps.