Get your €100 free now to spend on online games and subscriptions

If you have not yet requested it and want to have 100 euros not only for digital consumption, but also 400 euros for other cultural property, the process you have to follow is very simple. You just need to go to the Young Cultural Bonus official website and follow the steps below:

When requesting your 100 euros, you must not do there is no other type of control to the one you already did in your time by claiming the Youth Cultural Bonus on its own website.

You already know that when it comes to spending money from your Culture Bonus, there are certain maximums where you can use that money. Within these peaks 100 euros for digital consumer goods This means that with this money you can buy both games and digital subscriptions.

In case you already have it and want to know if you have these 100 euros exclusively for digital consumption, all you have to do is log into your account on the Cultural Bonus website and check your balance. This balance will be shown broken down by the type of spending you’ve made, so if you’ve already spent €100 on digital consumption, it should show up.

What exactly can I spend it on?

It’s normal that you’re really wondering about the different options you have to spend this money that’s on offer for turning 18 in 2004 or 2005. First of all, it should be the Cultural Bonus related businesses, which is usually, by the way, generally so Once you know if you can spend it there, it’s time to look for your next acquisition.

Both the Play Store and the App Store have a large number of games that you can count on to spend your money on. paid games that we have always wanted to play and that now, thanks to this 100 euros, they can be ours. If any of the games installed on your mobile phone have paid content such as It could be Clash Royale, Fortnite or Pokemon Go.you can also spend your 100 euros there.

If you don’t like the games, you also have the option to spend them on digital subscriptions. Thus, you have the opportunity spend on netflix and get a year and a half (if you pay for the cheapest option) for “free” viewing of all its content. If you like games and subscriptions, you will also have the opportunity to spend money on Subscribing to Apple Arcadeso you can play Apple subscription games for free for several months.