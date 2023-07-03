From Roberto Carlos to Bruno Berle: see the week’s events on the Eldorado shows map

If you like classics, singer Roberto Carlos The double is being presented this week in Sao Paulo. Shows are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, 7th and 8th, in Vibra São Paulo. If you want something new, Alagoas bruno berleOwner of one of the most critically acclaimed albums in 2022, “In the Kingdom of Love”Takes the stage at Central 1926 on Sunday, the 9th.

The week will also see a unique performance by an international band CNCOmaster of radio hits “Reggaeton Slow”, this Wednesday, the 5th, on audio. Various Sesc units in the capital get such names Jukara Markle, Rings Assumpção, lin da quebrada, johnny hooker, off alaska, thed it is supercombo (to free).

singer zelia duncan all three nights of the show were sold out “Without Taking Your Eyes Off the World” in Cesc Vila Mariana, but it is worth keeping an eye on the institute’s website and physical box office for any last-minute sales openings.

off schedule for the week, lollapalooza brazil has just announced the dates for its next edition in the country: March 22, 23 and 24, 2024, again at the Interlagos Racetrack. There is still no information about the attractions, the date of the start of ticket sales and the prices. The festival headlines this year’s edition billie eilish, lil nas x, twenty one Pilots, tame Impala it is rosalia, rapper Drake would also appear, but the performance was canceled at the last minute, being replaced by Twenty One Pilots, who performed two performances. hey blink 182 The fans were also upset because of the drummer’s health problems. travis barkerHowever, he remains committed to coming to Brazil for the 2024 edition of the festival. We can only wait for the official confirmation!

already rapper post malone Announced the second date in the country. The show will take place on Friday, September 1, at the Pedreira Paulo Leminski in Curitiba. Tickets are on sale at prices starting from R$325. The next day, on 2 September, it is the main attraction of the first edition of The Town festival by the same organizers. rock in Riowhatever will happen Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, Foo Fighters even more.

Check out the details of the week’s shows below:

Philip Cato, Yanto and Gabriele Rossini

Nomad – Address only told by direct message on Instagram: @tranquilosopaulo

cool sao paulo

Monday the 3rd at 7pm

Suggested Contribution of BRL 25

CNCO

Audio – Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 694, Agua Branca

firewall trip

Wednesday, the 5th, 21:00

from BRL 210

tickets on sale online

Greetings!

Cesc Ipiranga – Rua Bom Pastor, 822, Ipiranga

Presentation of the album yIDé

Friday, the 7th, 20:00

from R$12

tickets on sale online

Zukara Markle, Gui Amabis and Rodrigo Campos

Cesc Pinheiros – Rua Paes Lemay, 195, Pinheiros

absurd samba

Friday, the 7th, 21:00

from R$12

tickets on sale online

Rings Assumpção

Cesc Belenzinho – Rua Padre Adelino, 1.000, Belenzinho

“Salt” Tour

Friday and Saturday, 7th and 8th, 21:00

from R$12

tickets on sale online

lin da quebrada

Cesc Pompeia – Rua Clelia, 93, Pompeia

Show “Language Twister”

Friday and Saturday, 7th and 8th, 21:30

from R$12

tickets on sale online

zelia duncan

Cesc Villa Mariana – Rua Pelotas, 141, Villa Mariana

show “without losing sight of the world”

Friday and Saturday, 7th and 8th, at 21:00, and Sunday, 9th, at 18:00

sold

mv bill

Casa Natura Musical – Rua Artur de Azevedo, 2134, Pinheiros

DR DRILL EP RELEASED

Friday, the 7th, 22:00

BRL 60 to

tickets on sale online

johnny hooker

Sesque Guarulhos – Rua Guilherme Lino dos Santos, 1200, Jardim Flor do Campo

The David Bowie Special – Ziggy Stardust Meets Major Tom

Friday & Saturday, 7 & 8, 20:00

from R$10

tickets on sale online

Roberto Carlos

Vibra Sao Paulo – Av. from the United Nations, 17955, Villa Alameda

Friday and Saturday, 7th and 8th, 21:00

from BRL 420

tickets on sale online

Ella and Louise by Bluebell and the Petit Committee

R. Dr. Paulo Vieira, 101, Approx.

Saturday, the 8th, 21:00

BRL 60 to

tickets on sale online

off alaska

Cesc Santo André – Rua Tamarutaca, 302, Villa Guiomar

Saturday the 8th at 7pm

from R$12

tickets on sale online

monoblock

Audio – Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 694, Agua Brancaraia do Monobloco featuring Mariana Eyder

Saturday, the 8th, 22:00

brl 40 se

tickets on sale online

thed

Cesc Pinheiros – Rua Paes Lemay, 195, Pinheiros

40 Years of Hip Hop Featuring Fat Family

Saturday, the 8th, 21:00

from R$12

tickets on sale online

uriah

Casa Natura Musical – Rua Artur de Azevedo, 2134, Pinheiros

Special release of the third part of the EP “Her Mind”

Saturday, the 8th, 22:00

BRL 65 to

tickets on sale online

taken from itamarca

Cesc Santana – Avenida Luiz Dumont Villares, 579, Santana

Oya – The Business Art of Black Women

Saturday the 8th at 8 PM and Sunday the 9th at 6 PM

from R$15

tickets on sale online

bob zoom

Tokyo Marine Hall – R. Bragança Paulista, 1281 – Vila Cruzeiro

“Bob Zoom In: Adventure Club”

Sunday the 9th at 4pm

brl 40 se

tickets on sale online

bruno berle

Central 1926 – Praça da Bandeira, 137, Bela Vista

Journey “Into the Kingdom of Affection”

Sunday the 9th at 2pm

brl 40 se

tickets on sale online

supercombo

Cesc Itakera – Avenida Fernando Espirito Santo Alves de Matos, 1000

Sunday the 9th at 3 PM

Free