From Roberto Carlos to Bruno Berle: see the week’s events on the Eldorado shows map
If you like classics, singer Roberto Carlos The double is being presented this week in Sao Paulo. Shows are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, 7th and 8th, in Vibra São Paulo. If you want something new, Alagoas bruno berleOwner of one of the most critically acclaimed albums in 2022, “In the Kingdom of Love”Takes the stage at Central 1926 on Sunday, the 9th.
The week will also see a unique performance by an international band CNCOmaster of radio hits “Reggaeton Slow”, this Wednesday, the 5th, on audio. Various Sesc units in the capital get such names Jukara Markle, Rings Assumpção, lin da quebrada, johnny hooker, off alaska, thed it is supercombo (to free).
singer zelia duncan all three nights of the show were sold out “Without Taking Your Eyes Off the World” in Cesc Vila Mariana, but it is worth keeping an eye on the institute’s website and physical box office for any last-minute sales openings.
off schedule for the week, lollapalooza brazil has just announced the dates for its next edition in the country: March 22, 23 and 24, 2024, again at the Interlagos Racetrack. There is still no information about the attractions, the date of the start of ticket sales and the prices. The festival headlines this year’s edition billie eilish, lil nas x, twenty one Pilots, tame Impala it is rosalia, rapper Drake would also appear, but the performance was canceled at the last minute, being replaced by Twenty One Pilots, who performed two performances. hey blink 182 The fans were also upset because of the drummer’s health problems. travis barkerHowever, he remains committed to coming to Brazil for the 2024 edition of the festival. We can only wait for the official confirmation!
already rapper post malone Announced the second date in the country. The show will take place on Friday, September 1, at the Pedreira Paulo Leminski in Curitiba. Tickets are on sale at prices starting from R$325. The next day, on 2 September, it is the main attraction of the first edition of The Town festival by the same organizers. rock in Riowhatever will happen Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, Foo Fighters even more.
Check out the details of the week’s shows below:
Philip Cato, Yanto and Gabriele Rossini
Nomad – Address only told by direct message on Instagram: @tranquilosopaulo
cool sao paulo
Monday the 3rd at 7pm
Suggested Contribution of BRL 25
CNCO
Audio – Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 694, Agua Branca
firewall trip
Wednesday, the 5th, 21:00
from BRL 210
tickets on sale online
Greetings!
Cesc Ipiranga – Rua Bom Pastor, 822, Ipiranga
Presentation of the album yIDé
Friday, the 7th, 20:00
from R$12
tickets on sale online
Zukara Markle, Gui Amabis and Rodrigo Campos
Cesc Pinheiros – Rua Paes Lemay, 195, Pinheiros
absurd samba
Friday, the 7th, 21:00
from R$12
tickets on sale online
Rings Assumpção
Cesc Belenzinho – Rua Padre Adelino, 1.000, Belenzinho
“Salt” Tour
Friday and Saturday, 7th and 8th, 21:00
from R$12
tickets on sale online
lin da quebrada
Cesc Pompeia – Rua Clelia, 93, Pompeia
Show “Language Twister”
Friday and Saturday, 7th and 8th, 21:30
from R$12
tickets on sale online
zelia duncan
Cesc Villa Mariana – Rua Pelotas, 141, Villa Mariana
show “without losing sight of the world”
Friday and Saturday, 7th and 8th, at 21:00, and Sunday, 9th, at 18:00
sold
mv bill
Casa Natura Musical – Rua Artur de Azevedo, 2134, Pinheiros
DR DRILL EP RELEASED
Friday, the 7th, 22:00
BRL 60 to
tickets on sale online
johnny hooker
Sesque Guarulhos – Rua Guilherme Lino dos Santos, 1200, Jardim Flor do Campo
The David Bowie Special – Ziggy Stardust Meets Major Tom
Friday & Saturday, 7 & 8, 20:00
from R$10
tickets on sale online
Roberto Carlos
Vibra Sao Paulo – Av. from the United Nations, 17955, Villa Alameda
Friday and Saturday, 7th and 8th, 21:00
from BRL 420
tickets on sale online
Ella and Louise by Bluebell and the Petit Committee
R. Dr. Paulo Vieira, 101, Approx.
Saturday, the 8th, 21:00
BRL 60 to
tickets on sale online
off alaska
Cesc Santo André – Rua Tamarutaca, 302, Villa Guiomar
Saturday the 8th at 7pm
from R$12
tickets on sale online
monoblock
Audio – Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 694, Agua Brancaraia do Monobloco featuring Mariana Eyder
Saturday, the 8th, 22:00
brl 40 se
tickets on sale online
thed
Cesc Pinheiros – Rua Paes Lemay, 195, Pinheiros
40 Years of Hip Hop Featuring Fat Family
Saturday, the 8th, 21:00
from R$12
tickets on sale online
uriah
Casa Natura Musical – Rua Artur de Azevedo, 2134, Pinheiros
Special release of the third part of the EP “Her Mind”
Saturday, the 8th, 22:00
BRL 65 to
tickets on sale online
taken from itamarca
Cesc Santana – Avenida Luiz Dumont Villares, 579, Santana
Oya – The Business Art of Black Women
Saturday the 8th at 8 PM and Sunday the 9th at 6 PM
from R$15
tickets on sale online
bob zoom
Tokyo Marine Hall – R. Bragança Paulista, 1281 – Vila Cruzeiro
“Bob Zoom In: Adventure Club”
Sunday the 9th at 4pm
brl 40 se
tickets on sale online
bruno berle
Central 1926 – Praça da Bandeira, 137, Bela Vista
Journey “Into the Kingdom of Affection”
Sunday the 9th at 2pm
brl 40 se
tickets on sale online
supercombo
Cesc Itakera – Avenida Fernando Espirito Santo Alves de Matos, 1000
Sunday the 9th at 3 PM
Free