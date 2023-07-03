FIFAe Finals will be held on Gamers8

FIFAesports division of the international football organization FIFA, has entered into a partnership agreement with Gamers8, Esports and Video Games Festival in Saudi Arabia. In accordance with the agreement, the said event will host three FIFAe final tournaments, as well as increase the prize pool, which has increased from $1.2 million to $3 million.

Club World Cup, Nations Cup and FIFA World Cup this year will be held at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes from July 6 to 19 in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. These competitions will be the last events in the EA Sports FIFA series to end at the end of the event.

Saudi Arabia has a great track record in FIFAe and FIFA esports. The two former world champions have represented the Kingdom in previous tournaments and it was one of the first countries to take part in the Nations Cup created in 2019.

FIFA joins Gamers8’s extensive roster of esports tournaments such as Rocket League, Fortnite, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Street Fighter 6 and RENNSPORT with a total of $45 million in prize money up for grabs. game, as well as a $5 million reward.

FIFAe has recently organized a series of events to promote participation in the competition. In March, he introduced an inclusive program called FAMEHERGAMEand in June participants went through the bootcamp and a tournament designed to equip aspiring soccer players with key skills in the industry.