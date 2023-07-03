Fashion Marathon! Gkay chooses three different looks to wear in the same day and attend Paris Fashion Week – Metropolitana FM

He has it all! gk Traveled to France to attend Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris and its Monday (3rd) has already started with great enthusiasm. With the rights to three different looks, the influencer took a closer look at the famous brands’ new collections schiaparelli, iris van herpen it is georges hobica,

+ Virginia Fonseca has been blasted by netizens for showing off her ripped abs

GK starts the day by appearing on the A line of the fashion show schiaparelliwhich included the rapper cardi b and Italian businessman and digital influencer Chiara Ferragni, For the occasion, Gesica chose a draped white dress from the brand’s Summer 2023 collection.



See more

Shortly after, the influencer was found by none other than the singer camilaca bilo backstage at fashion show iris van herpen And also talked with him. The dress chosen by Gkay is a part of the brand’s Winter 2021 collection.

The third fashion show of the day that the comedian attended was for the brand georges hobica, To honor the event, she chose a green set of sequins and gems, along with a transparent fabric in the belly area. The midi skirt and top are part of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

GK got emotional at the parade

gk Appears teary-eyed at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, France. just before the fashion show schiaparelliThe influencer was thrilled to be attending the event for the second time.

“This is me getting an invitation from the house that will start Haute Couture Week! That’s right, Schiaparelli! It’s unbelievable, it’s been so, so far for me that it’s happening for the second time today it stuns me! You, my girl, who’s looking at me out there, who’s disappointed, who doesn’t believe anymore, I’ll be here to represent you, to show you everything, to remind you every day that you can ! He can do NE! That Paraiba can do it! Who said a Solnia girl can’t do it?! you can!”she wrote in her Instagram stories.

He also added: “And for the second time, we started with a brand that a girl from the interior of Paraiba, her beloved city of Solânia, only dreamed of, and today she is on the front line! Trust me, I’m just asking you to believe! I thought it was impossible too!,

In row A of the parade, Gkay couldn’t help but shake again, recording. “A mix of emotion, joy, gratitude, I can’t explain! Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you”He has written.

Stay up to date with all the news about the familyBones, beauty and style:

+ Bruna Marquezin, the darling of brands, bets on an expensive look to enjoy the party

+ Nearly two months after Lua was born, Vieh Tubb surprised by showing off her postpartum belly

+ That’s the moment! Margot Robbie stuns in vintage Versace look while promoting ‘Barbie’