Famous singer is taken hostage and record paper is crippled

After filing a police report, Famosa’s residence is attacked by armed criminals and exposed in a record program

This Monday, for the third time, Balanco Geral of the record repeated the case michelle melloThe singer from Pernambuco, who suffered an attack inside the home where she lives with her husband and daughter in the northern region of Recife.

According to Willian Leight, who replaced Reinaldo Gottino on the show, two armed men broke into the family’s home. “The criminals get out of the car, announce robbery and enter the residence. They took the singer hostage in her own house”, said the journalist showing a video.

Also according to the recorded schedule, an employee of Michele Mello would have left to receive orders when the bandits approached him. He and the delivery man, who was on a motorcycle, were taken inside the house. At that time the singer was in the room.

The singer’s husband, Rafael Formiga, was sleeping in one bedroom and their 17-year-old daughter was sleeping in the other. They were forced to make bank transfers and cell phones, notebooks and even wedding rings were taken. Michelle Barros vents her anger at the record’s Balanco Geralt.

“I could only cry. So far I have not been able to understand why this is so. (…) Everyone was locked inside the room, they left and left everyone inside. The window was half open, otherwise we would not have been able to get out”, lamented the artist.

Who is singer Michelle Mello?

The 43 year old celebrity is very successful in the Northeast. Known for hits such as Lua de Mel, Baby Doll and Batam, she is one of the references of regional music, where she performs extravagantly, inspired by international icons such as Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez.