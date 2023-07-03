Exclusive details revealed in the Behind the Sims stream

2 min reading

During the Behind the Sims stream, fans got a sneak peek at The Sims’ upcoming sequel from Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), known as “Project Rene” or “The Sims 5”.

According to Kotaku, the short broadcast showed early developments, including improvements to lighting, sim animations, and hairstyles.

A major point of contention among gamers was the introduction of hairstyles, especially natural curls and black hair, in The Sims 4. While the last thread didn’t delve into the developers’ specific plans to fix these past bugs, it did showcase a possible hair customization feature that could give players more control over the matter.

The stream also saw improvements to lot lighting, allowing players to set the mood for their stories.

They hinted at changes in the visual presentation and communication of Sims, showing how they will adopt different poses and interaction styles depending on their mood.

In addition, “Project Rene” producer Jill suggested that the next installment in the popular franchise aims to reduce visual clutter and simplify the communication system. “Socialization is central to The Sims. But we must admit that sometimes there is something to follow, ”said the producer.

During the broadcast of Behind the Sims, Maxis Studios offered a preview of The Sims 5’s behavior and routines in the city, hinting at a more deliberate approach to NPCs.

The presentation also touched upon the ridiculously clunky way Sims navigate their homes, with improvements expected in The Sims 5.

Fans looking forward to the sequel will have to be patient as the game’s release is just around the corner. The development team has hinted that the long-awaited release of the beloved life simulation game is still a long way off.

Image Credits: vanessarocksmyworld0 on Pixabay and logo courtesy of GameSimsOfficial on Twitter

