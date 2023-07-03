Everything you need to know about NOS Alive: concert times, transportation, venue maps and other useful information
This Thursday, July 6th, another edition of NOS Alive is starting. The three-day festival will feature concerts by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Arctic Monkeys, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Jorge Palma, Queens of the Stone and Sam Smith, among many others, at the Paseo Maritimo de Algeas in Oeiras . , Other.
In addition to the two biggest stages, NOS and Heineken, it will be possible to see the show at five more venues: WTF Clubbing, dedicated to electronics; Palco Correto, with youth national promises; Fado Cafe Stage; Comedy Stage and NOS Alive Portico.
July 6
nos phase
6 p.m. Driver Era
7:45 PM Pacifier
9:30 pm The Black Keys
11:30 PM Red Hot Chili Peppers
Heineken Stage
Bombazine at 5 p.m.
Fame Falafel at 5:55 pm
6:55 pm Men I Trust
8:35 pm Jacob Collier
10:25 pm Ibibio Sound Machine
01:05 spoon
02:45 zinobi
Stage WTF Clubbing Stage
5 PM Mr. Cool B2B Mr. Hyde
5:40 pm Ana Lua Caiano
Club Makumba at 7pm
8:40 pm Yaya Bay
10:30 PM THROWS + THE SHINE
01:00 Kelman Duran and Pedro da Linha
02:40 am Nidya
bandstand stage
Marta Lima at 5:30 pm
6:25 p.m. Man in catharsis
Lana Gasparotti at 7:55 pm
21:45 ligation
11:25 pm Matilde Castro
02:15 Y.azz
Stage Fado Cafe
5:15 pm Sergio XI
Sergio XI at 7:00 pm
8:45 pm Beatriz Felicio
10:45 pm Beatriz Felicio
01:00 samba is one
comic stage
17:00 Diogo Vieira + Helder Machado + Diogo Karitis
5:30 pm Ruben Branco
Joao Pedro Pereira at 7:00 pm
we went there at 7:20 pm
8:50 pm Francisco Menezes
Diogo Batguas at 10:45 pm
NOS Alive Portico
Patricia SA at 3:00 pm
4:15 pm Patricia SA
Palaguita at 5:30 pm
6:45 pm Palaguita
Bunny O’Williams at 8 p.m.
July 7
nos phase
Linda Martini at 6:00 p.m.
7:20 PM Inactive
8:50 p.m. Lizzo
Arctic Monkeys at 10:45 pm
1:15am Lil Nas X
Heineken Stage
Amazon at 5 p.m.
City and Color at 6:30 p.m.
Girl in Red at 8 pm
21:45 Jorge Palma
00:20 Sylvan Eso
02:45 am
wtf clubbing stage
Dj Sta at 5pm
Sleepyprince at 6:20 pm
Extinto at 7:15 pm
Newna at 8:20 pm
21:40 last
00:15 Yendry
01:25 Papillon
02:45 Bashment
bandstand stage
6:00 PM on Juana Rap
Rita Onofre at 7:30 pm
21:00 Joao Borsch
Helena Guedes at 10:50 pm
01:30 Trafulha
Stage Fado Cafe
5:15 pm Zee Maria
6:45 pm Zee Maria
20:15 Miramar
22:00 Miramar
00:30 Samba is only 1
comic stage
Andre Ferreira at 6:00 pm
6:20 pm Joana Caldera + Dagu
6:50 pm Monica Valle de Gato
Couples Therapy at 8:20 pm
Hugo Sousa at 10:00 p.m.
00h20 Carlos Coutinho Vilhena
NOS Alive Portico
Road 31 at 3 pm
4:15 pm Road 31
5:30 PM XPTO
6:45 PM XPTO
20:00 CatxB
July 8
nos phase
Carolina Deslands and Barbara Tinoco at 5:30 p.m.
Machine Gun Kelly at 7:30 p.m.
9:15 pm Queens of the Stone Age
11:05 pm Sam Smith
01:15 am Rufus Du Soleil
Heineken Stage
Lucy Val at 5:00 p.m.
Raja Rajkumari at 6:30 PM
Angel Olsen at 8:10 p.m.
Tash Sultana at 9:55 pm
00:10 Rina Saweyama
01:35 white
03:00 Take Omaha
wtf clubbing stage
Storm Mollison at 5:00 p.m.
Third son at 6:30 pm
7:30 PM Crystal Clear
9:30 pm Kelly Lee Owens
Yen Sung at 11:00 pm
00:00 boys night
02:00 Taalia
03:00 Mestrom and Louisah
bandstand stage
5:50 PM Coastal
Ines Marques Lucas at 7:30 pm
9:10 pm Yolanda
23:10 Sonia Tropics
Awkward at 01:10
02:35 Burlock
Stage Fado Cafe
5:15 pm Beautiful Dress
6:45 pm Beautiful Dress
8:35 pm Luis Trigachiro
10:25 pm Luis Trigachiro
00:35 Jesus Christ
comic stage
João Vitor + Andre Pinheiro at 5:00 p.m.
5:20 pm Manuel Rosa
6:45 pm John Mary
Tiago Almeida at 7:10 pm
8:45 pm Manuel Cardoso
torch and telmo at 10:30 pm
00h30 Luis Franco-Basto
NOS Alive Portico
Nasura at 3:00 pm
4:15 PM Nasura
17:30 Trio Cadmira + 1
6:45 PM Trio Cadmira + 1
A-Gold at 8:00 PM
All types of tickets and passes are sold out, except for the July 8 daily ticket. The cost of this ticket is 74 Euro.
This is the site map:
The organization notified the list of prohibited items on the premises:
- firearm/white
- Dangerous objects (knives, weapons of any kind, chains, belts and/or bracelets with spikes, etc.)
- Explosives and Fireworks
- reusable metal or aluminum bottles
- cans, glass cups
- drinks, syringes, medicines
- selfie stick, Masters Harsh
- xenophobic messages or calls for violence
- Lunch Boxes, Crates & Containers
- Chairs of any type and size
- metal chains
- flashlight, laser and flashlight
- helmet
- loudspeakers, musical instruments, sound recorders
- boxes with food
- professional cameras/video cameras or those with detachable lenses/objectives
- animals
- Glassware (bottles/perfume, etc.)
- rain hat
- suitcase
- anything that can be thrown
On the other hand, plastic water bottles of up to 50 cl are allowed with lids; sunscreen up to 100 ml; ear plugs and power bank No bigger than “a regular mobile phone”. Everything Is New also recommends that festival-goers drink plenty of water, noting that the venue has water points, and that they leave “valuables” at home.
The gates to the enclosure open at 3 pm and close at 4 am. Last entrance to the venue is 15 minutes before closing. As far as the minimum age to enter the enclosure is concerned, it is 6 years. Pregnant women will have access to the “Future Moms” space on the right side of the NOS stage.
As far as access is concerned, it is possible to reach the NOS Alive venue in Algeciras by car and by train, bus or boat (which will circulate between Trafaria and Belém). See signs for each mode of transport:
car
Via A1:
2ª circular > towards Benfica > towards Exo Norte-Sul south > exit on IC17 Algés
Via Centro de Lisboa:
Praça de Espanha > Avenida de Ceuta > Alcantara > Avenida da India > Avenida da Marginal (N6). Exit in Algis.
train
Cascais Line, Cascais or Oiras, towards Algiers station
Special conditions for festival ticket holders
Bus:
201 | Belem > Alcantara > Cais do Sodre
728 | Santa Apollonia > Bethlehem
729, 751, 15E or 79B | Belem > Alges
Or
– 728, 735, 781 or 782 | Santa Apollonia > Casas Sodre
– 15E | cas sodre > alges
There will also be special services to Cais do Sodre, Marques do Pombal and Oriente. more here.