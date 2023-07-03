Everything you need to know about NOS Alive: concert times, transportation, venue maps and other useful information

This Thursday, July 6th, another edition of NOS Alive is starting. The three-day festival will feature concerts by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Arctic Monkeys, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Jorge Palma, Queens of the Stone and Sam Smith, among many others, at the Paseo Maritimo de Algeas in Oeiras . , Other. In addition to the two biggest stages, NOS and Heineken, it will be possible to see the show at five more venues: WTF Clubbing, dedicated to electronics; Palco Correto, with youth national promises; Fado Cafe Stage; Comedy Stage and NOS Alive Portico.

July 6

nos phase 6 p.m. Driver Era

7:45 PM Pacifier

9:30 pm The Black Keys

11:30 PM Red Hot Chili Peppers Heineken Stage Bombazine at 5 p.m.

Fame Falafel at 5:55 pm

6:55 pm Men I Trust

8:35 pm Jacob Collier

10:25 pm Ibibio Sound Machine

01:05 spoon

02:45 zinobi Stage WTF Clubbing Stage

5 PM Mr. Cool B2B Mr. Hyde

5:40 pm Ana Lua Caiano

Club Makumba at 7pm

8:40 pm Yaya Bay

10:30 PM THROWS + THE SHINE

01:00 Kelman Duran and Pedro da Linha

02:40 am Nidya bandstand stage

Marta Lima at 5:30 pm

6:25 p.m. Man in catharsis

Lana Gasparotti at 7:55 pm

21:45 ligation

11:25 pm Matilde Castro

02:15 Y.azz Stage Fado Cafe

5:15 pm Sergio XI

Sergio XI at 7:00 pm

8:45 pm Beatriz Felicio

10:45 pm Beatriz Felicio

01:00 samba is one comic stage

17:00 Diogo Vieira + Helder Machado + Diogo Karitis

5:30 pm Ruben Branco

Joao Pedro Pereira at 7:00 pm

we went there at 7:20 pm

8:50 pm Francisco Menezes

Diogo Batguas at 10:45 pm NOS Alive Portico

Patricia SA at 3:00 pm

4:15 pm Patricia SA

Palaguita at 5:30 pm

6:45 pm Palaguita

Bunny O’Williams at 8 p.m.

July 7

nos phase Linda Martini at 6:00 p.m.

7:20 PM Inactive

8:50 p.m. Lizzo

Arctic Monkeys at 10:45 pm

1:15am Lil Nas X Heineken Stage Amazon at 5 p.m.

City and Color at 6:30 p.m.

Girl in Red at 8 pm

21:45 Jorge Palma

00:20 Sylvan Eso

02:45 am wtf clubbing stage

Dj Sta at 5pm

Sleepyprince at 6:20 pm

Extinto at 7:15 pm

Newna at 8:20 pm

21:40 last

00:15 Yendry

01:25 Papillon

02:45 Bashment bandstand stage

6:00 PM on Juana Rap

Rita Onofre at 7:30 pm

21:00 Joao Borsch

Helena Guedes at 10:50 pm

01:30 Trafulha Stage Fado Cafe

5:15 pm Zee Maria

6:45 pm Zee Maria

20:15 Miramar

22:00 Miramar

00:30 Samba is only 1 comic stage

Andre Ferreira at 6:00 pm

6:20 pm Joana Caldera + Dagu

6:50 pm Monica Valle de Gato

Couples Therapy at 8:20 pm

Hugo Sousa at 10:00 p.m.

00h20 Carlos Coutinho Vilhena NOS Alive Portico

Road 31 at 3 pm

4:15 pm Road 31

5:30 PM XPTO

6:45 PM XPTO

20:00 CatxB

July 8

nos phase Carolina Deslands and Barbara Tinoco at 5:30 p.m.

Machine Gun Kelly at 7:30 p.m.

9:15 pm Queens of the Stone Age

11:05 pm Sam Smith

01:15 am Rufus Du Soleil Heineken Stage

Lucy Val at 5:00 p.m.

Raja Rajkumari at 6:30 PM

Angel Olsen at 8:10 p.m.

Tash Sultana at 9:55 pm

00:10 Rina Saweyama

01:35 white

03:00 Take Omaha wtf clubbing stage

Storm Mollison at 5:00 p.m.

Third son at 6:30 pm

7:30 PM Crystal Clear

9:30 pm Kelly Lee Owens

Yen Sung at 11:00 pm

00:00 boys night

02:00 Taalia

03:00 Mestrom and Louisah bandstand stage

5:50 PM Coastal

Ines Marques Lucas at 7:30 pm

9:10 pm Yolanda

23:10 Sonia Tropics

Awkward at 01:10

02:35 Burlock Stage Fado Cafe

5:15 pm Beautiful Dress

6:45 pm Beautiful Dress

8:35 pm Luis Trigachiro

10:25 pm Luis Trigachiro

00:35 Jesus Christ comic stage

João Vitor + Andre Pinheiro at 5:00 p.m.

5:20 pm Manuel Rosa

6:45 pm John Mary

Tiago Almeida at 7:10 pm

8:45 pm Manuel Cardoso

torch and telmo at 10:30 pm

00h30 Luis Franco-Basto NOS Alive Portico

Nasura at 3:00 pm

4:15 PM Nasura

17:30 Trio Cadmira + 1

6:45 PM Trio Cadmira + 1

A-Gold at 8:00 PM

All types of tickets and passes are sold out, except for the July 8 daily ticket. The cost of this ticket is 74 Euro.

This is the site map:

The organization notified the list of prohibited items on the premises: firearm/white

Dangerous objects (knives, weapons of any kind, chains, belts and/or bracelets with spikes, etc.)

Explosives and Fireworks

reusable metal or aluminum bottles

cans, glass cups

drinks, syringes, medicines

selfie stick , Masters Harsh

, Harsh xenophobic messages or calls for violence

Lunch Boxes, Crates & Containers

Chairs of any type and size

metal chains

flashlight, laser and flashlight

helmet

loudspeakers, musical instruments, sound recorders

boxes with food

professional cameras/video cameras or those with detachable lenses/objectives

animals

Glassware (bottles/perfume, etc.)

rain hat

suitcase

anything that can be thrown

On the other hand, plastic water bottles of up to 50 cl are allowed with lids; sunscreen up to 100 ml; ear plugs and power bank No bigger than “a regular mobile phone”. Everything Is New also recommends that festival-goers drink plenty of water, noting that the venue has water points, and that they leave “valuables” at home.

The gates to the enclosure open at 3 pm and close at 4 am. Last entrance to the venue is 15 minutes before closing. As far as the minimum age to enter the enclosure is concerned, it is 6 years. Pregnant women will have access to the “Future Moms” space on the right side of the NOS stage.