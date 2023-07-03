Events that bring Portimão to life in July

Pub Pub

The Gift Group’s performance (Saturday 8th, Alameda da Praça da República), Rolling Loud Festival (5th to 7th, Praia da Rocha) and another edition of Lota Cool Market (5th to 9th, Riverfront area) are some of these Highlights of the events taking place in Portimão in July.

View full list:

Day 5, Wednesday:

– 18:00: Start of Lota Cool Market (Portimão River Coastal Area), which runs until Sunday, the 9th.

Startup of Festival hip hop rolling loud portugal (Pría da Rocha), which featured performances by Travis Scott, Plyboi Carty, and Meek Will, among others.

Day 6, Thursday:

– 18:00: Day 2 Lota Cool Market (Portimão River Coastal Area), which runs until Sunday, the 9th.

second day of Festival hip hop rolling loud portugal (Pría da Rocha), which featured performances by Travis Scott, Plyboi Carty, and Meek Will, among others.

Day 7, Friday:

– 18:00: Day 3 Lota Cool Market (Portimão River Coastal Area), which runs until Sunday, the 9th.

– last day of Festival hip hop rolling loud portugal (Pría da Rocha), which featured performances by Travis Scott, Plyboi Carty, and Meek Will, among others.

– Beginning of 2nd edition of Basket Youth Festival Tournament, which includes more than 900 athletes aged 6 to 16. Over three days, around 200 games and 8 finals will be played at the Boavista Municipal Pavilion, the Municipal Gymnodesportivo Pavilion, the Bemposta Pavilion, the D.Martinho Castelo Branco School and the Pontal School Center. free entrance.

Day 8, Saturday:

– second day 2nd edition of Basket Youth Festival TournamentIncluding more than 900 athletes aged 6 to 16.

– 09:00 AM: Day 1 Fourth Football Festival – Mexilheira Grande FC, The event marks the sporting end of the 2022/2023 season for Mexilloheira Grande FC, featuring 2 days of lots of football, musical entertainment and interactions between athletes, coaches, management, family members and the population.

– 16:00: First session of Dance Show “Less Talks More Art”, at the Municipal Theater of Portimão. Tickets cost 10 Euros and are on sale. Here,

– 17:00 hrs: Conference-Debate “Another Diaspora: Sephardim, Iberian Identity and Memories of Exile”by Carla Vieira, at Casa Manuel Teixeira Gomes.

– 18:00: Lota Cool Market (river area of ​​Portimão).

– 6:30 pm: Literary Encounter “Summer Blue”, in the Jardim 1º de Novembro, dedicated to Mario-Henrique Leiria. free entrance.

– 7:00 pm: Second session of Dance Show “Less Talks More Art”, at the Municipal Theater of Portimão. Tickets cost 10 Euros and are on sale. Here,

– 22:00: concert of the band Gift, in Alameda da Praça da República, in Portimão. free entrance. more information Here,

Day 9, Sunday:

– end of 2nd edition of Basket Youth Festival TournamentIncluding more than 900 athletes aged 6 to 16.

– 09h00: 3rd MTB Marathon City of Portimao and 4th XCM Algarve Cup, The departure and arrival location is Complexo Desportivo da Mexilheira Grande.

– 18:00: Lota Cool Market (Portimão River Coastal Area), which runs until Sunday, the 9th.

second day of Fourth Football Festival – Mexilheira Grande FC, The event marks the sporting end of the 2022/2023 season for Mexilloheira Grande FC, featuring 2 days of lots of football, musical entertainment and interactions between athletes, coaches, management, family members and the population.

Day 14, Friday:

– Session chandni moviesIn the Alameda da Praça da Republica.

Saturday the 15th:

– Session chandni moviesIn the Alameda da Praça da Republica.

– 6:30 pm: Literary Encounter “Summer Blue”, in the Jardim 1º de Novembro, dedicated to Eugenio de Andrade. free entrance.

– 22:00: “Summer Lights” concert by De Cheri and Orchestra de Jazz do Algarve, at the Municipal Theater (TEMPO) of Portimão. Tickets cost 10 Euros and are on sale. Here,

day 15 to 22,

, MBA Summer Sailing (Portimão Marina).

Day 21 to 23:

, British GP (Autodromo International do Algarve).

22nd, Saturday:

– 4:00 pm.: Closing ceremony of the 22/23 sports season of the Club de Instrução e Recreio Mexilhoirense, in the sports pavilion of the José Sobral Primary School in Mexilheira Grande. free entrance.

– 6:30 pm: Literary Encounter “Summer Blue”, 1 December in the Garden, dedicated to Natalia Correia. free entrance.

– 21:00: Chamaine d’Oro Festival (Alameda da Praça da Republica).

Day 22 to 29:

, ocean week (Portimão Marina).

Day 27, Thursday:

– Inauguration of the exhibition of the winning works of the competition in Antigua Lota de Portimão world press photoWhich can be enjoyed till 16 August.

Day 28, Friday:

– Session chandni moviesIn the courtyard of the Parish Council of Portimão.

29th, Saturday:

– Session chandni moviesIn the courtyard of the Parish Council of Portimão.

