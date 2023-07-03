DreamHack Valencia will hold a tournament for “gamers” over 60 – Society

The DreamHack Valencia Video Game Festival, which takes place at Feria Valencia from July 7 to 9, will host an exclusive esports tournament for gamers over 60 for the first time in its history.

Extra Life is the name given to this “one-of-a-kind” tournament that aims to recognize video game players over 60 to make them visible and promote fair and universal access to sports for gamers of all ages. competition.

In fact, according to a recent study published in 2023 by the AARP (North American Organization for Assistance to the Elderly), there are currently about 52.4 million players over the age of 50 worldwide, and this number has not stopped growing in recent years. strengthened by the pandemic.

With years of experience, the video game industry has managed to consolidate and become home to great games and sagas that have managed to celebrate 40 years or more. Arcanoid, Pang, Street Fighter or Tetris are just some of the most mythical games in video game history that have marked the lives of the most accomplished gamers. Now these “gamers” will be able to relive the DreamHack experience and compete for victory in a unique tournament in the world of video games.

At the festival, “gamers” who have managed to qualify will be able to take part in a live tournament, playing games from classic video games and competing for the maximum number of points. The winner of Extra Life will become the official champion of this first tournament and will be able to win exclusive prizes such as a PlayStation 5.

“Extra Life is born with the clear aim of putting the most experienced players at the center, to show that the love of video games has nothing to do with age,” says Javier Carrión, festival director.

In addition to this tournament, DreamHack hosts a number of interdisciplinary events. These include professional competitions such as two days of the Super League or the official League of Legends in Spain, which will allow fans to enjoy teams like KOI, Heretics, Giants or Movistar Riders, the reigning Super League champions.

The competition will include Iberian International’s second stop tournaments, Clash Royale head-to-head competitions, which, like Esports City Fest Andorra, will once again have Revol Aymar as the official “caster”. And the DreamHack Fighters zone will host the International Brawlhalla tournament and competitions from Super Smash Bros. and Street Fighter 6.

This summer edition returns with a lineup that includes events such as the DreamHack Cup, a 3×3 basketball tournament that returns thanks to Valencia Basket, Beat The Pro in Apex Legends, an area where you can enjoy 30 new exclusive “independent” research titles. , a piano recital offered by Elesky, food trucks, open tournaments, a K-pop dance competition or the now classic cosplay competition. Tickets are already on sale on the official website.