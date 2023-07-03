Dolly Parton attempts to record duet with Mick Jagger for new album

Photo: Photo: reproduction/Instagram/@dollyparton/@mickjagger Dolly Parton reveals she almost recorded a duet with Mick Jagger

american country star dolly parton

revealed last Thursday (29) during a Press conference

to promote the album

Rock Star



who also tried to perform duets with Mick Jagger

But failed.







Rock Star



latest work of parton

Rock-oriented, set to rock digital platforms 17 November

For big machine records

with distribution of universal music

, The album will feature big names from the world music world Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Stevie Nicks, Elton John

among others.

“I wanted him (Mick Jagger) to sing on ‘Satisfaction’, but he wanted something new and different, and I don’t blame him for that, so I ended up singing with Pink and Brandi Carlile”.

Explained dolly parton

,

View full content of

Rock Star



,

1. Rockstar



2. The World Is Burning



3. Every Breath You Take

(Together sting

,

4. Open Arms

(Together steve perry

,

5. Magic Man

(Together Ann Wilson

it is Howard Lee

,

6. As Long As I Can See the Light

(Together john fogerty

,

7. Either or

(Together kid Rock

,

8. I Want You Back

(Together Steven Tyler

it is Warren Haynes

,

9. What has rock and roll done for you?

(Together stevie nicks

it is Wadi Wachtel

,

10. Purple Rain



11. Baby, I Like Your Way

(Together Peter Frampton

,

12. I hate myself for loving you

(Together Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

,

13. Night Moves

(Together chris stapleton

,

14. Wrecking Ball

(Together Miley Cyrus

,

15. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

(Together p!nk

it is brandy carlyle

,

16. keep loving you

(Together Kevin Cronin

Of REO Speedwagon

,

17. Heart of Glass

(Together debbie harry

Of blondie

,

18. Don’t Let The Sun Set On Me

(Together Elton John

,

19. tried to rock and roll me

(Together Melissa Etheridge

,

20. Stairway to Heaven

(Together lizzo

it is sasha flute

,

21. We Are the Champions



22. Past

(Together Rob Halford, Nikki Sixx

it is John 5

,

23. My Blue Tears

(Together simon lebanon

Of Duran Duran

,

24. How are you?

(Together Linda Perry

Of 4 non blondes

,

25. You’re No Good

(Together Emmylou Harris

it is sheryl crow

,

26. Heartbreaker

(Together Pat Benatar

it is Neil Giraldo

,

27. Sour-sweet

(Together Michael McDonald

,

28. I Dreamed About Elvis

(Together Ronnie McDowell

it is the jordaniers

,

29. Let It Be

(Together Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton

it is mick fleetwood

,

30. Free Bird

(Together Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington, Artemus Pyle

it is artemus pyle band

,