Dolly Parton attempts to record duet with Mick Jagger for new album
american country star dolly parton
revealed last Thursday (29) during a Press conference
to promote the album
Rock Star
who also tried to perform duets with Mick Jagger
But failed.
Rock Star
latest work of parton
Rock-oriented, set to rock digital platforms 17 November
For big machine records
with distribution of universal music
, The album will feature big names from the world music world Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Stevie Nicks, Elton John
among others.
“I wanted him (Mick Jagger) to sing on ‘Satisfaction’, but he wanted something new and different, and I don’t blame him for that, so I ended up singing with Pink and Brandi Carlile”.
Explained dolly parton
,
View full content of
Rock Star
,
1. Rockstar
2. The World Is Burning
3. Every Breath You Take
(Together sting
,
4. Open Arms
(Together steve perry
,
5. Magic Man
(Together Ann Wilson
it is Howard Lee
,
6. As Long As I Can See the Light
(Together john fogerty
,
7. Either or
(Together kid Rock
,
8. I Want You Back
(Together Steven Tyler
it is Warren Haynes
,
9. What has rock and roll done for you?
(Together stevie nicks
it is Wadi Wachtel
,
10. Purple Rain
11. Baby, I Like Your Way
(Together Peter Frampton
,
12. I hate myself for loving you
(Together Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
,
13. Night Moves
(Together chris stapleton
,
14. Wrecking Ball
(Together Miley Cyrus
,
15. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
(Together p!nk
it is brandy carlyle
,
16. keep loving you
(Together Kevin Cronin
Of REO Speedwagon
,
17. Heart of Glass
(Together debbie harry
Of blondie
,
18. Don’t Let The Sun Set On Me
(Together Elton John
,
19. tried to rock and roll me
(Together Melissa Etheridge
,
20. Stairway to Heaven
(Together lizzo
it is sasha flute
,
21. We Are the Champions
22. Past
(Together Rob Halford, Nikki Sixx
it is John 5
,
23. My Blue Tears
(Together simon lebanon
Of Duran Duran
,
24. How are you?
(Together Linda Perry
Of 4 non blondes
,
25. You’re No Good
(Together Emmylou Harris
it is sheryl crow
,
26. Heartbreaker
(Together Pat Benatar
it is Neil Giraldo
,
27. Sour-sweet
(Together Michael McDonald
,
28. I Dreamed About Elvis
(Together Ronnie McDowell
it is the jordaniers
,
29. Let It Be
(Together Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton
it is mick fleetwood
,
30. Free Bird
(Together Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington, Artemus Pyle
it is artemus pyle band
,
