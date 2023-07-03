Doja Cat accused of ‘Satanism’ again while showing off new tattoos

The picture of an eye pierced by a sword with numerology attracted the attention of some internet users. Photos: Grizz Lee; Instagram / @dojacat

“Doja Cat sold her soul?” – that’s what they are saying on social networks… At the end of last month, the sound of “Attention” published their records new tattoos And, because of the pictures presented, they are being accused again ‘Satanism’, Despite all the ramifications of the story, sharing opinions on the web, the singer didn’t touch on the subject again…

In the pictures in question, the rapper showed her more than 26.2 million followers that she’s already got the tattoo. bat skeleton Was updated on the back. Now, design has won spider hanging on the web,

However, the tattoo that caught the attention of internet users the most was the tattoo done on the artist’s arm, which has the image of a. eye gouged out by sword, There are other figures and numerology around the picture. Although many people want to know the real meaning, Doja Not explained.

“Devilish!”, “Sold his soul!”, “Cancel him!”, Some netizens said in the comments of the post. Others hit back at the attacks, saying they did not understand why Hatred Since rappers have always adopted more of the look and demeanor “Foreigner”According to him.

“I think many of you need to examine what Satanism is all about. Not praising the devil and making sacrifices and all that nonsense. If he’s decided that his beliefs line up with Satanism, then it’s 1. none of his business; 2. Doesn’t make you a bad person; and 3. Nobody cares about your religion and nobody wants to hear about it.Contested elections from others.

Doja Cat responds to accusations of bringing ‘demonic influences’ into tattoos

Earlier, this topic was already discussed on social networks … After revealing a new tattoo april, The singer was accused of engaging in unholy behavior and promoting Satanism, But, as always, the voice of “say so” Did not fail to respond to the attacks.

At that point, the rapper devoted himself Respond to some followers who accused him of promoting Satanism. This all happened after he unveiled his new tattoo, which features a half-breed scaly animal.

,I appear when it is time for your soul to go to hell. Now Doja Cat is the only person in the ritual pouring monstrous filth on my page., a follower wrote, Quick Doja replied: “Work with integrity”.

work honestly — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) 16 April 2023





“What’s the point of writing and producing something if your music isn’t supposed to be timeless?! I hope there is no demonic influence in this album. If so, it is not worth listening to.”, another follower wrote, “Airshallow girl yeah”, The singer replied.

kill the girl yes — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) 16 April 2023

Immediately after the results, doja cat published a carousel of photos explaining the meaning of your new tattoo. With caption: “Your Fear Is Not My Problem”The star said the figure was inspired by the work Demon In fortunio licettiSince 1665.