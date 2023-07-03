Criollo and the band talk about the show on the town

Only a few months are left for the launch of City, a festival that promises new experiences for music lovers in Brazil. With a diverse line-up and surprising combinations, the public will be able to see one of them on Day 1: The Rapper Creole with the band planet Hemp,

Confirmed presence on stage Horizon On September 2, Criollo and his band told track listduring his participation in fun festival, In Brasilia, in addition to considering a new generation of artists, how they are preparing for the moment.

Criollo and the band comment on The Town and reveal which artists they’re listening to

A reference to a new generation of artists, Criollo has already worked with names such as Linikar, MC Hariel, MC Tha, among others. But does he use other names besides these? The artist reveals yes and reiterates the importance of promoting the new scene.

“There’s a crowd making a good sound! I hear the names of so many people I’ve worked with here at the festival insecticide… It is important for us to promote these people”, Criollo said.

donation, DJ Dee Criollo also commented on the importance of the Internet in expanding the work of these people and how important it is to follow the development of these new artists.

“It is important for the scene to renew itself, and it is also important for us to respect and understand the scene. I follow all these people Jonga, Tasha and Tracy. With the internet, everything has become easier, you listen to a piece, you can already search, listen to those and other artists”, DanDan said.

The São Paulo rapper, currently on tour to promote the album “Sobre Vivre”, did not hide his joy at being one of the headliners of The Town in September and sharing the stage with friends like Planet Hemp.

“We are happy to share the stage with people we are fans of, aren’t we? We appreciate it… We chatted a bit (marcelo, D2From time to time we will meet and try to create the best possible conditions of love and respect for their trajectory, says Criollo.

The artist also revealed his expectations for the performance. “They are amazing musicians and it will be a blast to be in The Town, a festival that is heavy, very strong, it is an honor to be there with Planet. I am sure it will be special because it is from the heart, when it is from the heart, it is good.”

Here’s the schedule so far for the main phases of The Town, Skyline and The One:

September 2 – Post Malone, Demi Lovato, Iggy Azalea, MC Harrier with MC Ryan SP and MC Cabalinho, Racionis MC with Orchestra de Heliopolis, Orochi with Eazy, Criollo with Planet Hemp, Tasha and Tracy with Karol Konka

