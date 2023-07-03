climate! 7 times actors opened up about the absurd behind-the-scenes sex scenes – Film News

Even the most seasoned actors aren’t safe from awkward behind-the-scenes moments.

Anyone who has seen sex scenes on the big screen cannot even imagine the effort required to record them. Even actors who have tremendous chemistry face some difficulties behind the scenes of a love scene – and, not without reason, we see intimacy coordinators increasingly present on recording sets.

However, even with the help of these professionals, the unexpected can happen, and several stars have already shared details of extremely embarrassing experiences recording famous scenes for adults. check out:

Paul Mescal

The Normal People actor has already confessed that, when he needs to record a spicy scene, he uses a very unusual trick: He thinks of food. For Mescal, this tactic helps him maintain a face of “absolute joy and ecstasy”, and ensures that “everything is completely relaxed out there”.

marcos pasquim

During the recording of the miniseries O Quinto dos Infernos, Marcos Pasquim had to go through a very stressful situation while recording a sex scene with an extra. “I was naked, she was on top of me. I was speaking the text, and she started making me sit on my knees. Suddenly, I completely lost it and it got out of hand.”

Andre Lamoglia

Lamoglia, one of the stars of Elite’s fifth season, revealed backstage one of his hottest scenes with Aerie’s Interpreter actress Carla Diaz. Both the actors were on a boat in the middle of a lake, and the entire film crew had to stay away on dry land. With this, it was impossible to capture the sound of the dialogue, and both had to dub their lines afterwards.

Paul Walker

In the first Fast & Furious, Paul shot a very hot scene with actress Jordana Brewster – who was in a relationship with Mark Wahlberg at the time. Walker said he feared he would be killed, as rumors circulated that Mark wanted to be present at the shooting of the scene. “I kept looking around to see if he was there. I admit I was a little nervous, but it was cool. Mark never turned up and Jordana was a lovely person”, revealed the actor.

Will Smith

Will has admitted that he hates doing risky scenes, and has described them as the worst part of acting: “When you’re watching a movie there’s music and booze, but there’s just a big guy on set holding a microphone. He is chewing and looking at you.” . Furthermore, the actor also revealed that a provocative scene with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, had already sparked controversy with Will’s super religious grandmother.

Margarita Munoz Parra

In Curaçao Mercado, Margarita starred alongside her real-life partner, Michelle Brown. Although it helps reduce the tension and discomfort of the sex scene, the experience still requires a lot of physical and psychological effort, as the actress explained in a post on Instagram: “A passionate behind the scenes. .. There are many eyes, then we meet.

Jake Gyllenhaal

In For a Meaning in Life, with Jennifer Aniston, Jake lived one of the most awkward sex scenes of his career: “The love scenes are awkward, because there’s probably 30, 50 people watching.”

The actor also said that “It’s like a dance, you’re choreographing for the camera. You can dive into it, but it’s like a fight scene, you have to choreograph these scenes.”