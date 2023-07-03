Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Tour Barbie’s Malibu Dream Home | lifestyle

In Countdown to the Star of the Movie Barbie, the iconic doll became the inspiration for celebrity looks and actions associated with their universe. This Saturday (01.07) Chrissy Teigen and John Legend visited Barbie’s dream home in Malibu in the United States and shared photos of the tour on social networks.

In a promotion promoted by Airbnb, the pink mansion is available for reservation starting in July, will feature two free one-night stays for up to two guests, and will also feature actor Ryan Gosling, who plays Kane. Fulfilling New movie Barbie, as host.

2 of 4 Chrissy Teigen & John Legend tour Barbie’s Malibu dream home – Photo: Glamour Chrissy Teigen & John Legend tour Barbie’s dream home in Malibu – Photo: Glamour

Those interested in staying at the resort will be able to request room reservations starting July 17 and will be responsible for the financial cost of a round trip to Malibu, which is located in Los Angeles.

Guests who do manage to stay will have private guest bedrooms and access to some of the home’s common areas, such as the pool, outdoor lounge, and barbecue area.

Inspired by the successful toy released in the ’60s, the mansion was recently renovated and includes an infinity pool and water slide, outdoor dance floor, and panoramic views of one of Malibu’s beaches.