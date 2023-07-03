Check out these hairstyles for women that celebrities love

You women hairstyles This is always a popular topic on the internet. And it’s no wonder, because there are thousands of possibilities to innovate the look without altering it with cuts or painting.

After Ariana Grande Hit the media with her talent, beauty and baphonic hairstyle peak Simple is never the same. They eventually gave way to the singer’s semi-pinned hairdo.

Bubble braid and half-up ponytail are some of them.

It is very easy to recreate this hairstyle. First you wash the locks, then dry them and iron them well. The third step is to tie the hair upwards with an elastic band. Then take a section of hair and wrap it around the base. Finally, finish the hairstyle with hairpins so that it does not come loose.

Another hairstyle that is popular on social networks, especially on Instagram and TIC TocAnd this bubble peak, This hairstyle originated in Congo and is known as Maki Maki.

It’s ideal for all kinds of styles, and you can wear it in a ponytail, bun, half-up, and more. First you will make a ponytail of hair at your desired height.

Then you will tie the hair with a rubber band every 10 cm. Don’t forget to make bubbles. Repeat the process down to the ends of the locks and use elastics with each section. Simple, right?

Check out some more hairstyles that are in vogue and promise to remain on the minds of women for a long time.

Rotten Bun: This one is for those who enjoy a more candid and authentic style. For work or a party, bet on a hairstyle that is very practical.

As the name suggests, it resembles a Shin-Tzu puppy. Super bold, this hairstyle is nothing more than a half-up high. Tested and approved by Relation: The accessory goes well with any hairstyle and gives an upgrade to your look. Modern and authentic, the bet is always right!

