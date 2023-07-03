Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop, Learn About Rap, One Part of the Movement’s Musical Expression

Rap originated with the migration of African and Latino slaves to the United States.

Originating in the Bronx, New York, rap is believed to have been founded by Jamaican DJs, with the intention of rhythm and rhyme with social issues in their poetic speeches. cool hercwho performed at street parties at the State Bureau using sound equipment, which was moved to that location by his descendants and ten years later, reverberated among neighborhoods built by blacks and Latinos in the area in the 1970s.

Then, block parties began to appear, which also gave rise to breakdancing, a street dance genre part of hip-hop. believed to be the first recorded rap song rapper’s Delightfrom the group sugarhill gangwho, with names like africa bambata, attended the function. Since then, the genre began to be mixed with other musical styles, such as rock and soul, by artists around the 1980s. de la sol, public Enemy it is township boys,

A decade later, gangsta rap began to become established with names such as tupac shakur, nwa it is ice teabeing continued by outcast, Kanye West it is Chris Brown, A few years earlier, more precisely in 1986, Rapp appeared in a performance in Brazil Dj Theo Werneck, Initially, this is how it works with the movement to this day and much of the culture that comes from black and peripheral people was rejected because of the stereotype of criminality.

In the 1990s, national rap became popular and began airing on radio, which at the time was the main means of cultural communication in the country, with artists and groups such as Rational MC, planet Hemp it is rap captive visible on the scene. Over the years, the genre has been gaining regional inspiration in the national arena and is generating even more commercial interest due to the initiative of, for example, Marcelo D2Who is highly known for his “search for the perfect beat”, fusing rap and samba, something he continues to do so far, as on his current album, iboruReleased two weeks ago.