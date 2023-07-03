Case Esports trips on VCT Ascension

Case eSports did not play a good role in VCT Ascension, those from Lucas Red They didn’t win a map in the three games they played. They are in last position in Group B and one day before the game the Spanish team has no options to advance to the group. playoffs. From my side, Gentle comrades and apexes they dominate the group without knowing defeat.

difficult start

Case eSports didn’t start on the right foot CGT AscensionSpain lost 2-0 against Apex first day.

Duel started on the map Harbor where are those from Mystic it would be better, but happening he started a fight The Norwegians started with defense and did it exclusively for 5 rounds in a row. In the pistol round guys from happening They quickly attacked If you C, but due to their numerical superiority, they carried out retake And they messed up thorn.

During these five rounds, the game in all rounds went about the same, the Norwegians outnumbered and thwarted all attacks happening. However, in the sixth round, the first point went to the Spanish team, they made hurry up To If you from A and played post-plantation excellent, especially good minibu who signed 3k.

The first half ended with the score 7:5 in favor of the Norwegians, who defended very well. The change of roles suited Black, who started by taking the first two rounds, thus fixing a draw on the scoreboard.

The equality between the two teams was impressive, but in the last stretch the Norwegians were better and took the first card.

Second confrontation in fracture it had nothing to do with those Enzo they thrashed the Spaniards 13-3 to make it 2-0. Once again the Norwegian defense was incredible and they pretty much closed the game in the first half.

Defeat against France

Case eSports life must have been very difficult after adding his second loss to Gentle math.

on the map of Lotus boys from Lucas Red they lost again with a resounding 13-5 record. In the first half, we again suffered in the attack with an offensive play, which did not lead to anything. The first two rounds were for the French, but the blacks answered ACE from mini boothe only standout player in offensive play.

The rounds passed and fell for the French side, ending 9-3 in their favor. With such a disastrous first half, the Spanish team could not bounce back in the second half.

The second accident in split It had nothing to do with the first one, both teams were very even happening He showed the best version of himself, but still it was not enough to win.

The French again started very strong in defense, made few mistakes and felt very comfortable in defense, but happening He knew how to use his opportunities to sign the round. The first half ended with the score 8:4 in favor of the Ukrainians. takasbut in the second half the balance was evened out.

The Spanish team managed to settle scores on the scoreboard with a score of 11-11, but in the last two rounds the French attacked If you from A and managed to win.

Last Opportunity

Negrigualda lost the opportunity to qualify playoffs after he lost Falcon Team.

The first duel was played on the map Harbor where once again spoiled the match in the first half. The attacking game of the Falcons was spectacular and they got a big advantage on the scoreboard, they entered the game very charged, taking the first three rounds in a row.

Answer happening approached, but the last 5 rounds were for Team Sokolov that he went 9-3 in his favor. In the second half happening he wanted to react, but the advantage was too great to track.

At the second meeting in Lotus both teams were on a very equal level and everything had to be decided in extra time. Case eSports excelled in the first half, and the falcons in the second, but in overtime Alvar they have won.

One day before the game, the guys from Case Esports had no chance of getting into the VCT Ascension playoffs.