How the Campfire app works, especially for Pokémon GO, and the ways in which we should join other trainers or even be hosts.

If you’ve ever had trouble joining raids in Pokémon GO, making friends, or completing various quests, you’re in luck because Niantic just open the Campfire app to Pokemon GO, and the same for all users.

Application bonfire It has only been available to guests since mid-2022, but has just been opened up to anyone and you can now download it on both Android and iOS.

In essence, Campfire allows us to interact even more with other players, participate in a series of missions and, of course, make many new friends.

We are going to tell you exactly how the Campfire app is used, especially for Pokémon GOadvantages, disadvantages and much more.

Bonfire in Pokémon GO: what it is, how to link an account and how to use it to get the most out of the game

The Campfire app is available for Niantic games and has been specifically designed for Pokémon GO users.

Basically, thanks to this, we will be able to connect very easily to different Pokémon GO trainers, allowing us to participate in raids or, obviously, make friends.

How to download and link your Campfire account to Pokémon GO

You can directly download the Campfire app from your app store or directly click on the green square map button that is on the game screen and it will redirect you to download it.

Once the app is downloaded and running, it’s time to log in with your Pokémon GO credentials and this will allow you to link it to the game.

Once you are already connected, the app will show you a map with all the raids you have nearby.

How to join other players or become a host

When you open the team menu, you will be able to select an organization or raid participation through the menu or on the map.

If you choose to host, you can form groups of the five closest trainers, and best of all, you can add them as friends from now on without leaving the group.

If you want to take part in a raid from another host, simply click on the active raids on the map and select the option to join the raid, which will be matched with the host and other trainers.

From there there will be a chat so that together you can prepare various raids.

These are all benefits for Pokémon GO users who can’t find friends to raid, but also a number of privacy-related downsides.

When the Campfire app is enabled, other players can know where you are and also your username. This can be very inconvenient because people can use this application maliciously, although in general there should be no problems.

It is imperative that you only use the Campfire app when you really want to raid and are in a public place like a park so you can quickly find other trainers and complete missions.

