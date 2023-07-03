Blizzard’s new miniseries premieres July 6th.

Blizzard has announced the premiere of a new animated mini-series set in the Overwatch universe. It’s July 6th you can enjoy Genesis – Part One: Dawn. The new project, created using traditional 2D animation, will give context to all the facts and backstories that are part of the story of the original work.

And the thing is, over the years, Overwatch has released animated shorts that try to contextualize the scenario and for many they did it brilliantly. However, there are vague cast details that leave some holes in the plot.

For this reason, the company decided to launch this new project in order to more accurately cover those aspects that have not been clearly developed in history. This is one of the reasons why this work is so promising, because it will definitely end. many riddles around the game.

Features and characters from the Blizzard miniseries

miniseries there will be 3 episodes. This suggests that it will be based on the early working days of the Overwatch team. The main events take place in the context of a global war against robots. However, this production shows part of the coexistence of both worlds before the great uprising.

In other words, everything happens before omnic crisis. The three main characters in the game are the same: Reinhardt, Torbjorn and Ana, and Mina Liao, who is a co-founder of Overwatch and an AI researcher, stands out.

Omnic Crisis

Fans will be able to learn more about Omnic Crisis from this mini-series, according to data provided by the company.

That is, they will have the opportunity to learn a little more about the events related to the omnics. These are human-made robots. achieve a perfect society. However, they rebelled against their creators, unleashing a great war.

While it is unknown if the entire series will focus on these events, the company said they will even show the scientists who developed the omnics as well as previous events that led to chaos.