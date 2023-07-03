Blizzard will release an animated Overwatch miniseries on July 6th.

Blizzard announced July 6 Will be released Genesis – Part One: Dawnthe first chapter of a new 2D traditional animated series that explores the events that have taken place in the universe Overwatch before the events of the first game.

Plunging into an omnic crisis

As the company clarified, thanks to this series we will be able to dive into the Omnic Crisisa conflict of great importance that occurred when omnics, robots created by humans with the aim of helping them build an ideal society, rebelled against their creators, eventually leading to a bloody war.

At this point, we don’t know if the entire miniseries will focus on the Omnic Crisis, though In this first episode, we will be able to enjoy the presence of characters well known to the players Overwatchlike Reaper, Reinhardt or Ana. In addition, it seems that we will meet with the scientists who created the omnics. There will be three episodes in total and you can watch them on the official YouTube channel of the game.

In case you still want to enjoy more narrative content in this universe, Overwatch 2 In August, you will receive your first story missions, which will be paid..

Overwatch 2 This hero shooter What free to download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Switch. If you'd like to know more about it, we encourage you to take a look at our analysis, where we tell you that it's "a title that continues to give us the feeling of a reboot in disguise rather than a true sequel."




