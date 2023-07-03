Billie Eilish reveals new album release date in exclusive interview!

According to “update chart”One insider reliable confirmed that lead single (or first single) from the singer’s upcoming studio album billie eilish Its release date has already been fixed for Thursday, 13th July.

according to the portal “track list”successor of “happier than ever”Her second studio album, releasing in July 2021, has already been confirmed by the singer. She will return to work with her brother and chief aide, Phineas O’Connell, and has already started making new songs. Despite this, few details have been revealed and the album still has no set release date.



Singer Billie Eilish performing at Lollapalooza Brasil 2023. (Reproduction/YouTube/Billie Eilish)

Learn more about the artist:

according to blog “Orange”, Of “uol”Billie Eilish pirate Baird O’Connell shot to fame with her debut single, “Ocean Eyes”, was released when he was only 17 years old. your first album “When we all fall asleep, where do we go?”Released in March 2019, was produced entirely in-house with help from his brother, Phineas O’Connell.

the song made him successful “bad man”get on top of Billboard Hot 100 and became the youngest singer to be nominated in the main categories. grammy,

In July 2021, he released his second studio album, “Happier Than Ever” with Hits “happier than ever”, “lost cause” it is “my future”,

According to “inmagazine”She joins in 2022 Guinness Book As if “Youngest person to win the ‘Triple Crown’ of Film Music Awards”After receiving the Grammy, a oscar and a Golden Globe for the song “No Time To Die”, movie theme song “007: No Time to Die”,

Billie Eilish’s song “No Time to Die” from the movie “007: No Time to Die”. (Playback/YouTube/Billie Eilish)

He also entered the Guinness “Artist with the most consecutive record (female) Grammy nominations of the Year”The 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 editions continue to be nominated.

This year, the artist came to Brazil as one of the headliners 10th edition of lollapalooza Brazil. they performed on stage BudweiserOn Friday, March 24, the first day of the festivities.

Featured photo: Billie Eilish and her brother Phineas O’Connell during the 2020 Grammy Awards. Reproduction/Público.pt/David Swanson.