Beyonce plays sexy for dinner with Jay-Z in Paris celebrities

Beyonce plays sexy for dinner with Jay-Z in Paris

Beyonce enjoys her break in style in Paris between concerts on her tour. This Sunday (02.07), the pop diva shared on her social networks the powerful look she had chosen to enjoy a night in a luxury restaurant with her husband Jay-Z in Sided Loose.

Donning a tailored vinyl dress with a coat and heels, the singer showed off her sexiest part for dinner with Jay-Z at Caviar Kaspia.

Beyoncé goes sexy for dinner with Jay-Z in Paris – Photo: Glamour

The traditional restaurant, opened in Paris in 1927, frequented by international celebrities and icons of the fashion world, specializes in caviar, one of the most expensive dishes of gastronomy, which appears in many dishes, many of them from Eastern Europe Originated from Europe, as in the form of blinis, a type of small pancake, served with smoked salmon on top, sour cream and a small spoonful of caviar.

